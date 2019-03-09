Tesla Model Y Reveal Event: Here’s What To Expect: Video

12 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

We’re now just days away from this year’s biggest electric car reveal.

Set to be unveiled on March 14, the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y will surely blow away expectations, including the ones highlighted in video form from Sean Mitchell here.

Mitchell sums it all up extremely well in the video description which we’ve added below. But first, here’s what’s actually known.

All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to a couple of teasers and some hints from Musk.

According to Tesla, the Model Y will be based upon the Model 3. This will keep costs in check, meaning a $40,000 Model Y might be possible at some point in the future.

Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable due to its size. It won’t be nearly as big as the Model X, so we’re thinking it’ll be a 2-row.

With that out of the way, what do you expect of the Model Y? Do your expectations line up with those above and below? Let us know in Comments.

Video description: