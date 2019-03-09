Tesla Model Y Reveal Event: Here’s What To Expect: Video
We’re now just days away from this year’s biggest electric car reveal.
Set to be unveiled on March 14, the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y will surely blow away expectations, including the ones highlighted in video form from Sean Mitchell here.
Mitchell sums it all up extremely well in the video description which we’ve added below. But first, here’s what’s actually known.
All that’s officially known of the Model Y is limited to a couple of teasers and some hints from Musk.
According to Tesla, the Model Y will be based upon the Model 3. This will keep costs in check, meaning a $40,000 Model Y might be possible at some point in the future.
Previous rumors indicated Model Y would be a 3-row crossover, though that seems a bit questionable due to its size. It won’t be nearly as big as the Model X, so we’re thinking it’ll be a 2-row.
With that out of the way, what do you expect of the Model Y? Do your expectations line up with those above and below? Let us know in Comments.
Video description:
As you’ve likely seen by now, the Model Y event is happening on March 14, 2019 at Tesla’s design studio in LA. We will get our first glimpse of the design and specs.
To date, we don’t really know what it’ll look like aside from a few shadowy photos Tesla has provide.
We do, however, know some of the specs, so let’s first talk about that first. We can wrap up the video what would be nice to see at the event.
What we know:
A recent tweet from Elon states it’ll be 10% larger than the Model 3 and cost 10% more.
A 2018 Q4 shareholder letter states volume production will begin in late 2020 and “Additionally, this year we will start tooling for Model Y to achieve volume production by the end of 2020, most likely at Gigafactory 1”
It will share about 75% of the same parts as Model 3. For context, Model X shares about 30% of the same parts as Model S.
Thankfully, it will not falcon wing doors.
It will have slightly less range with same battery (of Model 3)
Here’s what I expect to learn at the event:
- Price starting at $39,000 with higher price variants being delivered first
- Bottom end range of 200 miles and top end range of 275.
- FSD hardware standard
- Supercharging V3 capable
- Model 3 style door handles
- Model 3 interior including 15” touchscreen and air vent system
- Two rows of seating (instead of three)
- No air suspension
- Panoramic windshield
You can also keep an eye out for my first impressions video the following day.
I expect we might see a third row, but just for children like the Nissan Rogue has.