Tesla Model Y Panoramic Glass Roof Is Stunning: Video

Last night’s Tesla Model Y reveal was interesting in many ways. To be honest, it was more of a “history of Tesla” display. Sadly, the Model Y only got a few short minutes of coverage and we didn’t get to see much. It was dark (as usual) and the Model Y didn’t receive a ton of focus from CEO Elon Musk. We were surprised that it all ended so quickly and he didn’t even mention orders opening or deposits, etc.

Regardless of the limited coverage, Tesla eventually added more information to its website. In addition, many attendees have started to upload articles, images, and videos from the event. We can only hope that many more details come into light in the near future. But, let’s not forget that Tesla is laser-focused on filling Model 3 orders in Europe and China. Moreover, after finally launching the Standard $35,000 Model 3, Tesla will also have to focus efforts on getting those cars manufactured and delivered in the U.S.

For now, we leave you with Tesla’s social media share of the Model Y’s panoramic glass roof:

View this post on Instagram Panoramic glass roof on Model Y A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

