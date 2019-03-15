Tesla Model Y Panoramic Glass Roof Is Stunning: Video

  1. Home
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

As more Tesla Model Y information becomes available, we’ll be filling you in ASAP.

Last night’s Tesla Model Y reveal was interesting in many ways. To be honest, it was more of a “history of Tesla” display. Sadly, the Model Y only got a few short minutes of coverage and we didn’t get to see much. It was dark (as usual) and the Model Y didn’t receive a ton of focus from CEO Elon Musk. We were surprised that it all ended so quickly and he didn’t even mention orders opening or deposits, etc.

Regardless of the limited coverage, Tesla eventually added more information to its website. In addition, many attendees have started to upload articles, images, and videos from the event. We can only hope that many more details come into light in the near future. But, let’s not forget that Tesla is laser-focused on filling Model 3 orders in Europe and China. Moreover, after finally launching the Standard $35,000 Model 3, Tesla will also have to focus efforts on getting those cars manufactured and delivered in the U.S.

For now, we leave you with Tesla’s social media share of the Model Y’s panoramic glass roof:

 

Panoramic glass roof on Model Y

Let us know what you think in our comment section below.

Big Solar

Cool!

1 hour ago
Bjørn Vabo

Ive got to have this stunning car one day, wonder when we can expect this to Europe?

1 hour ago
hasdf

dont you just get toasted in the summer?

1 hour ago
William

Only if your a loaf of Wonder Bread.
😉

1 hour ago
Mark W

I suppose the tinting must be enough to keep you from being hot from the sun.

1 hour ago
Janine

Nope – the coating is similar to what’s on a pair of really good sunglasses.

13 minutes ago
CDspeed

That was a problem for me in my Model X because of the panoramic windshield, I had to compensate by running the AC higher, and was always looking for a shady parking spot.

10 minutes ago
Golgoth2020

It is stunning until a rock hits it receives a number of rock impacts at highway speeds.

42 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

When’s the last time your roof’s got dented from rock impact on highway? Cross section for roof is very small, not likely to damage from frontal impacts.

However, I prefer conductive roof. I hope they offer steel roof (and cheaper).

25 minutes ago
Eddie

I don’t like all that sun coming into my car.

40 minutes ago
test

Tesla glass roofs are HEAVILY tinted.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
CDAVIS

@Eddie said: “I don’t like all that sun coming into my car.”
I can report from personal experience that the top glass for Model S & Model 3 is sufficiently tinted/treated that 100F+ temperature & sun glare is not an issue… even in very hot summer months. I imagine same is true for Model Y.

The top glass makes the car interior feel less confined… especially for the 2nd row passengers. I was originally skeptical about Tesla’s use of large top glass but now a big fan of it.

9 minutes ago
Vexar

If you are photophobic, I am sure there will be an aftermarket insert available. If not, free business idea for you!

5 minutes ago