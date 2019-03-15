  1. Home
Tesla Model Y Officially Launched: Completes “S3XY” Lineup

TESLA BRINGS ‘S3XY’ BACK WITH THE LAUNCH OF MODEL Y

After so much anticipation, Elon Musk walked on stage at the LA Design Studio in Hawthorne California and introduced Tesla’s newest addition to its line-up, the Model Y. Fortunately, Model Y looks to share some commonality with Model 3 which could translate to a production ramp that moves more rapidly than prior new cars introduced by Tesla.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Musk, Model Y, and hmmm… could Elon be teasing a custom ‘Tesla x Nike’ sneaker collaboration coming soon? (Twitter: LikeTesla)

So what did we learn last night? According to The Verge, “The cheaper, standard range version with a range of 230 miles won’t be available until 2021, Musk said, and will sell for $39,000… [whereas] The long range version will travel 300 miles on single charge, and will sell for $47,000, while the $60,000 performance version will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.” Higher spec versions of the Model Y are slated for deliveries in the fall of 2020.

Above: A 3-minute recap of the Model Y launch event (Youtube: The Verge)

“It has the functionality of an SUV, but it will ride like a sports car,” Musk said. “So this thing will be really tight on corners.” And Musk added, “This will be the safest mid-sized SUV by far.”

Above: Model Y’s stunning all-glass roof (Twitter: Tesla)

The Verge reports, “The Model Y will have a panoramic sunroof and 66 cubic feet of cargo space… Roomier than a Model 3 but not as imposing as a Model X, the Model Y can seat seven, as demonstrated during the event Thursday evening at Tesla’s design studio outside Los Angeles.”

Above: Under the skin of Model Y (Source: Tesla)

Musk also said progress was being made on the company’s Autopilot functionality. In reference to Model Y’s ability to execute self-driving functionality, Musk notes, “The cool thing is, it’s ‘feature complete’… It will be able to do basically anything just with software upgrades.”

Above: A side view of the Tesla Model Y (Image: Tesla)

Can Tesla attract a new market segment with Model Y? Jessica Caldwell at Edmunds says, “Tesla has the right foundation for the Model Y to be a turning point: Tesla has the youngest buyer base of any luxury brand, and the Model X has more female buyers than any other vehicle in the brand’s lineup. If the Model Y is priced right, offers a roomy interior, and delivers flawless safety and quality, it has the potential to be the ‘it’ vehicle for young families.”

Source: The Verge

John

That roof is insano-bueno!

1 hour ago
Benz

Regarding the Tesla Model Y:

What is the:
Length?
Width?
Hight?
Wheelbase?

Does anybody know these numbers?

44 minutes ago
Spudley

Strong probability that at least some of those numbers are identical to Model 3.

41 minutes ago
Joe Martin

My questions as well. There are some CAD drawings on the Tesla pages for the 3/Y. Assuming they’re accurate it should be possible to estimate those unknown dimensions based on a known dimension.

26 minutes ago
CDAVIS

From article: “ …If the Model Y is priced right, offers a roomy interior, and delivers flawless safety and quality, it has the potential to be the ‘it’ vehicle for young families…”
————————

Agree.

Will be interesting to see how the now published Model Y price is received by consumers… to me seems like a good value relative to what is otherwise available in the market both EV & ICE… especially if one puts value in safety which should be among the top considerations in a family car.

What I find most interesting about the Model Y reveal is that Tesla went live with the online “Order Now” (which is an actual order) rather than in the past after a new reveal the “Order Reservation” method (which is a que placement to in future enter an order):
https://www.tesla.com/modely

“Order Now” being live for Model Y suggests to me that Model Y is substantially ready for volume production which makes sense since its production component parts are substantially common to existing Model 3. I would not be surprised if the Model Y turns out to be the first Tesla model to enter production ahead of schedule.

28 minutes ago
Clive

SEMI SEXYR

3 minutes ago
Michal

in this thumbnail the car looks like a beautiful Nissan Leaf 2016

2 minutes ago