Tesla Model Y Image Extravaganza

15 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model Y revealed at the unveiling event

The unveiling of the Tesla Model Y is already behind us. It could be one of the hottest all-electric cars on the market. Deliveries are expected to start in Fall 2020, but the Standard battery version isn’t coming until Spring 2021.

Let’s take a look at the live photos and all the images from design studio (as the car can already be configured and ordered). As you can see, the Model Y reminds us not only of Model 3, with which it is sharing the platform, but also of the Model X.

One of the biggest questions is now how the cool-looking Model Y will affect one’s decision to purchase a Model 3 sedan. That question will be answered when we learn how many Model Y pre-orders get placed. For now, let’s just take a moment to catch some good looks at the Model Y in the various galleries below.

20 photos

9 photos