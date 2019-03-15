  1. Home
  Tesla Model Y Image Extravaganza

Tesla Model Y Image Extravaganza

BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model Y revealed at the unveiling event

The unveiling of the Tesla Model Y is already behind us. It could be one of the hottest all-electric cars on the market. Deliveries are expected to start in Fall 2020, but the Standard battery version isn’t coming until Spring 2021.

Let’s take a look at the live photos and all the images from design studio (as the car can already be configured and ordered). As you can see, the Model Y reminds us not only of Model 3, with which it is sharing the platform, but also of the Model X.

Tesla Model Y
One of the biggest questions is now how the cool-looking Model Y will affect one’s decision to purchase a Model 3 sedan. That question will be answered when we learn how many Model Y pre-orders get placed. For now, let’s just take a moment to catch some good looks at the Model Y in the various galleries below.

Elon Musk at the Tesla Model Y unveiling event Elon Musk at the Tesla Model Y unveiling event
Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y

Arpe

The looks are growing on me, never been a fan of the Model X with these non-SUV forms, but I guess it helps that it comes with a lower price tag and smaller size!

Anyone found pictures of Trunk/Frunk or how the last 2 last seats will fit?

