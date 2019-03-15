  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

The unveiling, test rides and even some Model Y commentary

Tesla Model Y unveiling was one of the most interesting EV events in recent times. Elon Musk said that it could sell better than the three other models – S, X and 3 combined, which translates to hundreds of thousand per year.

First deliveries of Model Y are expected in fall 2020 (Long Range versions, followed by Standard battery version in Spring 2021).

Here we gathered most of the best videos from the unveiling and post-unveiling test rides and commentary on the Model Y. The most interesting video from the event seems to be done up by Marques Brownlee, so be sure to check it out. It’s the video we’ve embedded at the very top of this post.

Take a look at the various clips below to see if you can figure out what the “something else” was that Tesla supposedly revealed last night.

Tesla Model Y
UPDATE: Tesla Model Y Officially Revealed: Seats 7, 300-Mile Range
UPDATE: Tesla Model Y Reveal: Watch Livestream Replay Here
Tesla Model Y Image Extravaganza

Take a look at the unveiling – from various outlets below

Tesla Model Y test rides and comments

Tesla Model Y videos

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Model Y Event Video Overload"

MDEV

Not sure what’s the difference between 3 and Y ? Couldn’t they go more SUV style?

4 minutes ago
Spudley

> Take a look at the various clips below to see if you can figure out what the “something else”
> was that Tesla supposedly revealed last night.

Word on Twitter is that it was a first hint at a European Gigafactory.

From what I’ve seen on Twitter, if that’s what the “something else” was then it’s no surprise it was missed as the clues were very subtle.

But I haven’t seen any other convincing arguments as to what the “something else” might have been, so… I guess we start waiting for the official announcement of GF4.

2 minutes ago