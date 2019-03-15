Tesla Model Y Event Video Overload

31 M BY MARK KANE

The unveiling, test rides and even some Model Y commentary

Tesla Model Y unveiling was one of the most interesting EV events in recent times. Elon Musk said that it could sell better than the three other models – S, X and 3 combined, which translates to hundreds of thousand per year.

First deliveries of Model Y are expected in fall 2020 (Long Range versions, followed by Standard battery version in Spring 2021).

Here we gathered most of the best videos from the unveiling and post-unveiling test rides and commentary on the Model Y. The most interesting video from the event seems to be done up by Marques Brownlee, so be sure to check it out. It’s the video we’ve embedded at the very top of this post.

Take a look at the various clips below to see if you can figure out what the “something else” was that Tesla supposedly revealed last night.

Take a look at the unveiling – from various outlets below

Tesla Model Y test rides and comments

Tesla Model Y videos