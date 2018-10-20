Tesla Model X Shows Up In Brazil

43 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla vehicles are increasingly sought-after by importers across the globe.

For those who follow Tesla, you’re probably aware that its vehicles are available in a variety of global markets. However, the U.S. electric automaker has yet to set up shop in many locations. Still, if you don’t mind jumping through some hoops, you can get a Tesla in most places … even Michigan (sort of). Now, you can get a Tesla Model X in Brazil.

Like many exotic supercars and iconic sports cars, Tesla vehicles are increasingly popular with import companies across the globe. This is especially true of the Tesla Model X. While it’s not a legendary hypercar, it’s exceedingly unique and it accelerates faster than any other production SUV. Not to mention it wears those funk Falcon Wing doors, it’s available with Autopilot, and it can cost well over $100,000.

In this video, Direct Imports in Brazil shows off its prized Tesla Model X 100D. Perhaps we have some readers that speak Portuguese and can shed some additional light in the comment section below?

Video Description via Direct Imports on YouTube:

Tesla Model X 100D 2019 Brasil – Direct Imports

*Translated from Portuguese

Learn more about an exclusivity that only Direct Imports could import into Brazil. Tesla Model X 100D. The safest and fastest SUV in the world! 7 seats, Falcon Wings Doors, allowing easy access to second and third row seats even in tight parking spaces, First SUV to receive 5-star safety rating by NCAP of the United States, Full wheel drive, Up to 565 range kilometers, 0 to 100 km / h in 4.7 s, Largest glass windscreen in production. Come to know this machine and import yours with us! Were you impressed by this machine? Schedule a visit with one of our consultants by calling +55 (11) 2307-2623 or directly to our showroom, located at Avenida Europa, 873.

TESLA MODEL X