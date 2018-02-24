Finally A Tesla Model X Does Some Real Off-Roading – Video

18 hours ago by Steven Loveday

It’s about time we see how the Tesla Model X fares in some true off-road conditions.

This is a pretty incredible video posted by a photographer for the Adventure Racing World Championships. His job is to follow the racers from 50 teams from all over the world. They’ll be repelling, mountain biking, bushwacking, and canoeing through some 500 miles of wilderness in Wyoming. He just happens to be following them through this wilderness in a Tesla Model X.

He was told ahead of time that following these racers with a vehicle could not be done. Also, there’s been concerns with ICE cars in past running out of gas since there’s sometimes 200 miles between gas stations and the trails are taxing. However, there’s generally always somewhere to pick up a little charge.

He prepared ahead of time by buying a bunch of plugs and adaptors (about 200 lbs. worth) so he can charge anywhere, whenever there’s an opportunity. In fact, he has nearly every type available, including every unit Tesla makes. He’s also pulling a trailer with his personal gear for the excursion, which makes off-roading even more of a challenge.

Check out this amazing trip to see if the Tesla Model X can pull it off.

Video Description via AdventureArt on YouTube: This is a ‘review’ of the Tesla Model X in some off-road conditions. I had to work in Wyoming and traveled many muddy, back roads and trails. Total road trip distance from Toronto, Wyoming, Utah, Wyoming, Toronto was 11, 311km @ 272Wh/km (7,028mi @ 438Wh/mi) from August 2nd to 27th.

