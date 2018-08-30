Watch Tesla Model X P100D Takes On Hellcat, Scatpack, SRT8 Jeep

38 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Watch an electric family SUV take on some American Muscle

The Tesla Model X is a full-size SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle) capable of carrying seven people across an estimated EPA range of 289 miles (465 kilometers). The Model X is powered by a 100 kWh battery, providing the vehicle with enough power for its dual-motor setup to sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.9 seconds. Just for comparison, the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S LP750-4 will do the sprint in the same amount of time. Talk about speed.

In this video, the Tesla Model X P100D takes on some impressive (at least on paper) American muscle competition. Vehicles like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a Dodge Charger Scat Pack and a Jeep SRT8 Trackhawk, all make for some worthy opponents. This is an epic battle of old meets new. Supercharged V8s against battery-powered, immense torque machine such as the Model X. While the supercharged beasts from Detroit certainly have something to say in these battles, the eco-friendly family hauler turned track machine gives some of these cars a proper beating.

As you will see from the video above, not even the sticky rubber surfacing on the drag strip can provide enough traction for the American muscle machines. The sheer torque and grip shown by the Tesla, makes it almost unbeatable on the track. However, some runs do come close. You can grab a detailed view at all the drag races performed by the Tesla Model X in the video.