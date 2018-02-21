Tesla Model X Police Cruiser Catches Speeding, Mars-Bound Roadster

2 hours ago by Mark Kane

Tesla Model X police – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) unveiled at the 2018 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto (Feb 16 – 25, 2018) its brand new electric car – the Tesla Model X.

Tesla Model X police – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Here we see the Tesla Model X as a police cruiser for the very first time. And it’s already caught up with a big-time speeder.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who presented the car, has a specific sense of humor, asking us:

“What would you do if you saw this in your mirror? Come see it at the Canadian International AutoShow Feb 16-25.”

Well, if this appeared in our mirror while driving on a street we’d probably be distracted by it, but if it caught up with us in outer space, then we’d be truly surprised.

As it turns out, Tesla Model X no. 5 – 007 (Jame Bond?) apparently already caught Starman in the Tesla Roadster on its journey to Mars. That’s gonna be a massive speeding ticket for sure, as the Roadster was clocked at 43,117 mph (69,390 km/h, 19.28 km/s). according to whereisroadster.com.

Tesla Model X police – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Tesla Model X police – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Tesla Model X police – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

7 responses to "Tesla Model X Police Cruiser Catches Speeding, Mars-Bound Roadster"

  1. Dan says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Nothing but marketing hype!

    1. David Stone says:
      February 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      And a nosensical joke:
      You can only get a speeding ticket if you go over the speed limit by someone with juristriction.

      Neither applies here…

      1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
        February 21, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        Speed limit up there is 299,792,458 m / s

        I think the stop was for reckless driving like the humans here on earth do…….lol

      2. Batarnak says:
        February 21, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        You must be fun at parties.

  2. Joshua Burstyn says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Looks good. 🙂

  3. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Who’s down with OPP?!?!?

    https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwjX34zjxLfZAhWChVQKHV3TBUgQyCkILDAA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3Didx3GSL2KWs&usg=AOvVaw2gWPM4nwaz-6kp-yvTU-9H

  4. ffbj says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I like mine with the Guess Who accompaniment.
    https://twitter.com/ffbj451/status/963846084325007361/photo/1

