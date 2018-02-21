Tesla Model X Police Cruiser Catches Speeding, Mars-Bound Roadster
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) unveiled at the 2018 Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto (Feb 16 – 25, 2018) its brand new electric car – the Tesla Model X.
Here we see the Tesla Model X as a police cruiser for the very first time. And it’s already caught up with a big-time speeder.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who presented the car, has a specific sense of humor, asking us:
“What would you do if you saw this in your mirror? Come see it at the Canadian International AutoShow Feb 16-25.”
Well, if this appeared in our mirror while driving on a street we’d probably be distracted by it, but if it caught up with us in outer space, then we’d be truly surprised.
As it turns out, Tesla Model X no. 5 – 007 (Jame Bond?) apparently already caught Starman in the Tesla Roadster on its journey to Mars. That’s gonna be a massive speeding ticket for sure, as the Roadster was clocked at 43,117 mph (69,390 km/h, 19.28 km/s). according to whereisroadster.com.
