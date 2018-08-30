Watch Tesla Model X P90D Lap The Nurburgring

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

No, this is not a hot lap of the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife

This time, Bjørn Nyland gives us a few solid laps of the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife in his Tesla Model X. While not designed for high-speed runs on curvy and narrow racing tracks like the Green Hell, the Model X seems to be a fun car to drive around this mountainous racetrack.

The run was done in an event organized by the Tesla Fahrer & Freunde forum members, a German Tesla owners club. However, this is not a hot lap of the track, as Bjørn wasn’t able to actually record the hot lap after The Ring was opened to the public.

The Model X is one of the quickest, safest SUVs (Sport Activity Vehicle) ever. It comes with a Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive that instantly controls the amount of traction and torque on each wheel separately. it allows the Model X to sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.8 seconds – making it the fastest SUV on the planet right now, in P100D form, that is.

While it’s handling prowess may not be that of a Porsche 911, it can clearly handle the Nordschleife bends and turns with impressive stoicism. The racetrack – built from 925 – 1927 – enjoys the reputation as a terrifying and merciless route through the Eifel forests. One English journalist who attended the opening race on 18 June 1927 even concluded: “that it seemed as if a reeling, drunken giant had been sent out to determine the route”.

You can see how the Model X handles 73 turns and 1082 feet (330 meters) height difference, all along the 12.95 mile (20.832km) track in the video added above.