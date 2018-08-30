Watch Tesla Model X P90D Lap The Nurburgring
No, this is not a hot lap of the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife
This time, Bjørn Nyland gives us a few solid laps of the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife in his Tesla Model X. While not designed for high-speed runs on curvy and narrow racing tracks like the Green Hell, the Model X seems to be a fun car to drive around this mountainous racetrack.
The run was done in an event organized by the Tesla Fahrer & Freunde forum members, a German Tesla owners club. However, this is not a hot lap of the track, as Bjørn wasn’t able to actually record the hot lap after The Ring was opened to the public.
The Model X is one of the quickest, safest SUVs (Sport Activity Vehicle) ever. It comes with a Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive that instantly controls the amount of traction and torque on each wheel separately. it allows the Model X to sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.8 seconds – making it the fastest SUV on the planet right now, in P100D form, that is.
While it’s handling prowess may not be that of a Porsche 911, it can clearly handle the Nordschleife bends and turns with impressive stoicism. The racetrack – built from 925 – 1927 – enjoys the reputation as a terrifying and merciless route through the Eifel forests. One English journalist who attended the opening race on 18 June 1927 even concluded: “that it seemed as if a reeling, drunken giant had been sent out to determine the route”.
You can see how the Model X handles 73 turns and 1082 feet (330 meters) height difference, all along the 12.95 mile (20.832km) track in the video added above.
Interesting, Lets see a hot lap… Literally hot for Bjorn’s battery…
It’s official. Bjorn with his friends are the slowest on the ring ever. Nice track though if you have proper car for it.
Fastest car in the world. I have never seen a faster car on Nordschleife ring.
SUVs (Sport Activity Vehicle), so the Model X is an SAV, as it lacks Utility?
Poor Tesla Bjørn, he was so excited for this trip. Then all he was able to do was to stay behind a slow “safety car” driver.
Bjørn will hopefully be back on Nürburgring soon with nobody slowing him down!
It is funny to see Bjorn driving at 90 km/h at places where the Porsche 919 was driving 360 km/h not long ago. Amazing how that safety car in front drives slowly, I would never have driven all the way down Norway to drive the Nurburgring at an average speed of 78 km/h or so. Now I understood patience and self control is deeply embedded in Norwegian culture. I would have stopped as soon as a suitable place could be found , wait for the safety car to drive way in front, like 5 km and catch up with it. Driving the ring that slow is obscene and plain silly, they could have driven it much faster and still be 100% safe.
Wow! It took the German’s over a thousand years to build the Nürburgring. 😳 And I thought Tesla was taking a long time to finish building the Gigafactory.
/s