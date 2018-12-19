Tesla Model X P100D In Dark Blue Matte Metallic Stuns On ADV.1 Wheels

45 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The aftermarket wheel company made a set of custom ADV6 M.V2 SL Series forged wheels for this luxury high-performance electric seven-seater

Going with a set of aftermarket wheels for your Tesla Model X might not be the first thing that pops to mind. Seat covers, a more robust cargo net or simply, more in-car entertainment, so the kids can push through those long weekend trips – maybe. Wheels, not so much. However, as we’ve seen lately, modding a Model X seems to be becoming the trend these days. And this Dark Blue Matte Metallic Model X is a perfect example on how to mod your EV the right way. Certainly, the modification seen here – or any modifications whatsoever to a Model X – might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But, for some owners, making their personal taste show all over their cars is a rather appealing idea.

The Tesla Model X is a full-size SUV (Sports Activity Vehicle) capable of carrying seven people across an estimated EPA range of 289 miles (465 kilometers). This particular Model X P100D is powered by a 100 kWh battery, providing the vehicle with enough power for its dual-motor setup to sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.9 seconds. Just for comparison, the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S LP750-4 will do the sprint in the same amount of time. Talk about speed. In turn, this makes the Model X P100D the perfect foundation for a rather interesting aftermarket build.

This Model X P100D comes from Miami, and it features a set of ADV.1 Wheels and a gorgeous Dark Blue Metallic wrap. While other wheel companies may push you a similar looking set of wheels, it’s all about the finer details. For a rather heavy vehicle like the Model X, especially considering it’s torque-rich high-performance nature, a set of custom-made forged wheels is what’s needed. Sure, you can go with a set of cheaper, cast wheels, but for a $125,000 vehicle, going with the best is probably the right option. The owner of this Dark Blue Metallic Tesla Model X P100D went with a set of ADV6 M.V2 SL Series wheels. It’s a lightweight two-piece forged wheel design, featuring several design features that allow the wheels to be strong and light, making them a perfect addition for a high-performance electric vehicle like this.

For this build, the wheels are custom machined in sizes of 22×9 in the front and 22×10.5 in the rear. The wheels are adorned with a Matte Black finish and an Exposed Titanium Hardware option. The latter further reduces the wheel weight, thus improving the unsprung mass that improves both acceleration and braking performance.

The six-spoke wheel design, finished in a clean matte black finish, joined by the intricate details like the exposed titanium wheel hardware, hiding a set of yellow high-performance brake calipers, in conjunction with the gorgeous Dark Blue Matte Metallic wrap job, make this one of the most interesting Tesla Model X builds we’ve seen to date. While it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, it certainly looks unique and impressive throughout. However, we’d love to hear your opinion about it. You can grab a detailed look at the entire media gallery of this build right below.