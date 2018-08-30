Watch Tesla Model X P100D Versus Porsche Cayenne Turbo
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
These SUVs are off to the races.
It’s welcoming to see a Tesla Model X P100D strutting its stuff. Although we do share the crazy acceleration of the Model X from time to time, its sibling – the Tesla Model S P100D – tends to dominate our drag strip coverage. Of course, that was until the all-new Tesla Model 3 Performance arrived. Nonetheless, a race featuring an all-electric SUV and one of the top performing electrified SUVs is pretty sweet to see.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo:
- 4.8 V8 BiTurbo
- 550 HP/770 NM
- 0-100: 4.1 seconds
- 286 km/h
Tesla Model X P100D:
- All-electric powertrain
- 612 HP
- 0-100: 3.1 seconds
- 250 km/h
Video Description via on AutoTopNL on YouTube:
Tesla Model X P100D 2019 vs 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo ACCELERATION & AUTOBAHN POV by AutoTopNL
UK: Auto-Top is an honest and pure car filming and testing company. We’re not interested in eco & green (unless it’s like, really superfast). Screaming exhausts, whining superchargers and blowing turbo’s is what we want to hear! We review all sorts of performance cars. In the different playlists you can enjoy exhaust sounds, acceleration tests (0-100, 0-200) with launch control, onboard cams and the revving sound of each car. Exotic cars, hothatches, power sedans. We have it all!
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!