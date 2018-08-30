Watch Tesla Model X P100D Versus Porsche Cayenne Turbo

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

These SUVs are off to the races.

It’s welcoming to see a Tesla Model X P100D strutting its stuff. Although we do share the crazy acceleration of the Model X from time to time, its sibling – the Tesla Model S P100D – tends to dominate our drag strip coverage. Of course, that was until the all-new Tesla Model 3 Performance arrived. Nonetheless, a race featuring an all-electric SUV and one of the top performing electrified SUVs is pretty sweet to see.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo:

4.8 V8 BiTurbo

550 HP/770 NM

0-100: 4.1 seconds

286 km/h

Tesla Model X P100D:

All-electric powertrain

612 HP

0-100: 3.1 seconds

250 km/h