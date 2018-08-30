Watch Tesla Model X P100D Take On Ferrari 812 Superfast

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Which is Superfastest?

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a little bit of drag racing first thing in the morning and Drag Times has just the thing for electric vehicle fans today. How about a Tesla Model X P100D versus a spicy red Ferrari 812 Superfast with your espresso? Good. Let’s take a quick look at the numbers, then.

The two face off at the Drag Times home track of Palm Beach International Raceway. The all-electric SUV pulls up to the line boasting 588 horsepower and 920 pound-feet of torque. These are, of course, pretty great numbers for the $164,000-vehicle until you’re reminded of the Model X’s 5,700-pound curb weight.

As for the Ferrari, its 6.5-liter V12 makes 790 HP with 530 lb-ft of torque in its stock form. And, it only weighs 3,594 lbs. Its biggest drawback, besides being a pollution-generating machine, is its $410,000 price tag.

Spoiler Alert*

The Tesla gets off to a great start, the driver all over that Christmas tree, like a drunk Santa. The Superfast gets a great view of the back of the Model X but as the drag strip shortens, manages to haul it in. While the result is not unexpected — a Model S P100D would have been a much closer finish — the big Tesla a quits itself quite nicely, with the slip showing an elapsed time of 11.341 at 117.48 miles per hour. The Ferrari easily wins this contest, however, with a 10.845 at 133.65 MPH.

Make sure you watch the video all the way to the end. DT throws in a bonus race against a seemingly-snoozing Ferrari 488, as well as an instrumented run showing a 3.11-second 0-to-60 time for the Model X P100D. Enjoy!

Source: YouTube