Watch Tesla Model X P100D Take On Ferrari 812 Superfast
Which is Superfastest?
Nothing gets the blood pumping like a little bit of drag racing first thing in the morning and Drag Times has just the thing for electric vehicle fans today. How about a Tesla Model X P100D versus a spicy red Ferrari 812 Superfast with your espresso? Good. Let’s take a quick look at the numbers, then.
The two face off at the Drag Times home track of Palm Beach International Raceway. The all-electric SUV pulls up to the line boasting 588 horsepower and 920 pound-feet of torque. These are, of course, pretty great numbers for the $164,000-vehicle until you’re reminded of the Model X’s 5,700-pound curb weight.
As for the Ferrari, its 6.5-liter V12 makes 790 HP with 530 lb-ft of torque in its stock form. And, it only weighs 3,594 lbs. Its biggest drawback, besides being a pollution-generating machine, is its $410,000 price tag.
Spoiler Alert*
The Tesla gets off to a great start, the driver all over that Christmas tree, like a drunk Santa. The Superfast gets a great view of the back of the Model X but as the drag strip shortens, manages to haul it in. While the result is not unexpected — a Model S P100D would have been a much closer finish — the big Tesla a quits itself quite nicely, with the slip showing an elapsed time of 11.341 at 117.48 miles per hour. The Ferrari easily wins this contest, however, with a 10.845 at 133.65 MPH.
Make sure you watch the video all the way to the end. DT throws in a bonus race against a seemingly-snoozing Ferrari 488, as well as an instrumented run showing a 3.11-second 0-to-60 time for the Model X P100D. Enjoy!
Source: YouTube
In other words, in the real world the X is faster.
No it’s not.
Ferrari it’s a car for the racing track, where they just need once to accelerate from a standstill.
Besides that, Ferrari never cared much for straight line speed.
A “cheap” hellcat it’s probably faster.
