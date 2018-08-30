Tesla Model X Compared To Jaguar I-Pace In Slick New Video
No racing, this time around.
With the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace slowly but surely appearing in driveways of customers, outside of the U.S., at least, now is a good time to stand it up against its main electric competitor: the Tesla Model X. Some might say these aren’t exactly in the same segment, but we’ll bet they will be cross-shopped against each other, as well as against petrol-powered machines. Instead of just giving you numbers, the video above allows you to see them side by side to draw your conclusions. All within three measly minutes.
The footage doesn’t have a voiceover, but it does have text. Unfortunately, it’s not English — it appears to be French and Dutch — so we’ll do a little translation for you. It is, though, pretty apparent what they are discussing, with the camera panning over certain details of each vehicle before making its pronouncements.
They start with size, noting that the Tesla SUV is 5.03 meters (16.5 feet) in length, while the Big Cat is, um, less big, coming in at 4.68 meters (15.35 feet). Next, they bring up range, saying the I-Pace is good for 470 kilometers (292 miles), while the Model X 75D is scored at 417 km (259 miles). Here we have to pause and note that this is slightly misleading. The figure for the Model X is the more conservative EPA rating, while the I-Pace number is its less conservative WLTP rating. Jaguar, on its U.S. website, gives it an estimated range of 240 miles. Also, this part of the video mentions a metric of ch/pk, of which the British crossover offers more.
We’re pretty sure this stands for chortles per kurmuffin, but feel free to correct us in Comments. Apparently, these are the figures for metric horsepower. The I-Pace, which is quicker to 60 miles per hour, has 400 of these beasties on tap while the Model X makes due with 333.
Next, the Belgian prices of the two samples are compared. The Model X is more pricey at 97,530 Euro ($114,770), while the First-Edition I-Pace is a better bargain at 78,990 Euro ($92,968). Our guides then take us inside and judge that the American car has a futuristic look to its cockpit, while the Austria-built Jag features a more traditional cabin with a better finish. A peek inside the back doors concludes that the X offers a large seating space while the rear passenger area of the I-Pace is “less habitable.”
We keeping moving around back to the cargo space where we see the Jaguar can hold 656 liters (23.17 cubic feet). The boot of the larger Model X is, well, larger, with an accommodating 1,090 liters (38.49 cu.ft.) for all your gear and groceries. Frunks (front trunk) also get measured, with the I-Pace offering 27 liters (.95 cu.ft.) and the Model X 187 liters (6.6 cu.ft.) of additional storage.
Calling both vehicles “lively and dynamic,” the Jaguar I-Pace is said to be “incisive,” meaning, we believe, it has sharper handling. Meanwhile, they grant that the ride of the Tesla Model X is more comfortable.
Efficiency-wise, they give the Tesla the edge at 20.4 kWh/100 km (62 miles), while the smaller Jaguar somehow only scores 22.9 kWh/100 km. (We have noticed that efficiency isn’t the strongest point of the I-Pace.
Each of these vehicles has its strengths and weaknesses. While one may take some sales from the other, we can only hope the larger losers here will be the petrol-powered equivalents.
22 Comments on "Tesla Model X Compared To Jaguar I-Pace In Slick New Video"
Maybe they should stop comparing these two and compare the iPace against all of the craptastic ICE crossovers and hatchbacks out there. Getting people to go from one to the other is a zero sum game.
Agreed. If we see any, we’ll bring them to you.
Agreed. That sounds like something Bjørn Nyland could do!
If I had to chose one as a gift (yeah right I know….) I choose you i-Pace-Chu!
😛
Consumption is not right in the text, model X is more efficient.
My conclusions – Tesla is huge and very spacious, efficient, expensive and not much refined – noisier, less sharp handling, less quality. Jaguar has poor efficiency, is a less roomy and also smaller outside, quality is top notch, it’s expensive but not so much.
Jaguar is a bit faster, but they are both incredibly fast, I don’t think it’s very relevant losing a bit in speed for this type of car.
I would go for the most reliable.
The Tesla?
“I would go for the most reliable.”
…which at this point is the X since the Jag is just getting born.
In your comp you left out the 3rd row seats…hugely important to some.
You left out:
The Model X has a much more refined design in that it’s designed as an EV, with functions and controls well integrated to work seamlessly together. Contrariwise, the I-Pace is very much a result of a gasmobile maker’s somewhat awkward first attempt at a fully electric car.
The I-Pace has much superior off-roading capability.
I prefer the looks of the Jag (inside and out) over the X. Part of the weirdness of the X is the sweeping bubbly shape which, in turn, gives it the edge in aerodynamic efficiency.
I assume the “cf/pk” is francs per kilometer, or the price per kilometer of range. That’s probably using the inflated WLTP range value for the iPace, though.
Also, you swapped the efficiency numbers. Lower is better, and they claim 20.4 kWh/100 km for Tesla and 22.9 kWh/100 km for the iPace.
Good catch on the efficiency numbers. Not sure how I did that, but fixed now.
Regarding the mystery metric, francs sound like a possibility, except it hasn’t been the currency there since 2002.
ch/pk is horsepower per kilogram.
Ah! Cheval. That part almost makes sense, though it’s usually expressed as CV. The forward slash should stand for the “per” part, though so it would be expressed as ch/kg. But if that was the case 333 horsepower per kilogram isn’t right.
Ok, just spent some time searching and it seems like this is the figure for metric horsepower.
I am almost sure that CH stands for horsepower in Belgian French, because in French French it’s cheval-something (CV as in Citroen CV2 for example), while the PK would be the same in Dutch, like they have PS in German.
Yup. Just figured out that that number stands for metric horsepower. I’m familiar with CV for horsepower in French, but didn’t realize it morphs to CH across the border into Belgium. Had no idea about the Dutch. Thanks!
Interesting. I wasn’t aware that the i-Pace was that large. I always pictured it as a smaller vehicle.
It’s surprising the Model X is so much roomier inside, as on the outside the I-Pace looks to be not much smaller. Maybe Tesla did a better job of using the interior space efficiently?
https://insideevsforum.com/community/index.php?attachments/i-pace-vs-model-x-jpg
The I-Pace is about the same length and width as the Model 3, but 4-5″ taller.
It is a lot smaller than X, 5″ lower, 14″ shorter, 7″ narrower. Model X has like 60% larger cargo area with seats folded. Specs on Model Y size will be fairly close to the Jag.
Just because Jaguar chooses to do a head-to-head comparison between the I-Pace and the Model X doesn’t mean the cars are actually all that comparable. The 5-seat I-Pace hatchback (called a “compact SUV” for marketing purposes only) isn’t very comparable to the 7-seat Model X crossover.
A match-up with the 5-seat (or 5+2 seat) Model S or the 5-seat Model 3 would be closer to a meaningful comparison.
Exactly, Jag seems to be pushing Model X comparison to justify price tag, but really more of Model Y competition, which of course isn’t out yet so they will continue to compare to X, although Y will make this look very overpriced when it comes out.