This Tesla Model X 90D Covered 350,000 Miles On Original Battery

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesloop proves that Teslas are built to last

Tesloop recently shared its experience with the highest mileage Tesla with an original battery in the fleet.

Currently, the highest mileage belongs to a Tesla Model X 90D “Deuxy”, which has 350,000 miles (563,150 km) on the odometer (since mid-2016).

This is amazing that all-electric not only can drive so much, but also that the battery degradation is estimated at just around 13% (the range indicated at 95% charge decreased from 247 miles to 215 miles / 346 km) with frequent Supercharging.

The Deuxy also didn’t experience any drive unit failure or replacement, according to Tesloop.

Another big positive is that both on the exterior and interior, after 7,000 users took a ride, the car is still in good condition.