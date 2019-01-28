  1. Home
  This Tesla Model X 90D Covered 350,000 Miles On Original Battery

This Tesla Model X 90D Covered 350,000 Miles On Original Battery

BY MARK KANE

Tesloop proves that Teslas are built to last

Tesloop recently shared its experience with the highest mileage Tesla with an original battery in the fleet.

Currently, the highest mileage belongs to a Tesla Model X 90D “Deuxy”, which has 350,000 miles (563,150 km) on the odometer (since mid-2016).

This is amazing that all-electric not only can drive so much, but also that the battery degradation is estimated at just around 13% (the range indicated at 95% charge decreased from 247 miles to 215 miles / 346 km) with frequent Supercharging.

High mileage Teslas
Highest Mileage Tesla Now Has Over 420,000 Miles
Find Out How This Tesla Model S Is Holding Up After 400,000 Miles
This Tesla Model X Drove 300,000 Miles In 2 Years

The Deuxy also didn’t experience any drive unit failure or replacement, according to Tesloop.

Another big positive is that both on the exterior and interior, after 7,000 users took a ride, the car is still in good condition.

14 Comments on "This Tesla Model X 90D Covered 350,000 Miles On Original Battery"

drpawansharma

Wow, this is really amazing. I am even more amazed by the longevity of the falcon doors, considering how much they have been dissed by even hard core Tesla supporters, I think falcon wings are here to stay.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

I hope those Falcon Wing Doors and the 6+ seats comes to the Model Y… if they don't, I think I'll be forced into getting a used Model X instead…

8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
Redline5036

400 miles every day? It is real?

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

They ran a shuttle service, with zero fuel cost thanks to free Supercharging. They shut it down last fall and are launching a car management app/service of some sort.

He says Deuxy has the most miles on the original battery. Rex was their first Model X to hit 300k miles, I wonder if it recently had its battery replaced? I read it did have a drive unit replaced. Their 2015 Model S has the most miles (400k+) but is on its 3rd battery and 2nd (at least) drive unit. All replacements were under Tesla’s unlimited mile warranty.

Note that all their cars (one S and six Xs) charged at Superchargers almost exclusively. So much for the theory that Supercharging will kill your battery!

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Taylor Marks

I didn't realize they chose to shut down the service – I assumed it was still going.

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Maurus

It’s definately an indicator that charging cycles doesn’t affect battery life as much as feared if you have an active thermal management system. But I’m more interested in how those cells perform in 8 to 10 years because of natural degradation. 200.000 miles in 10 years is more common and have more practical relevance than cases of cars with 350.000 miles in just around 2,5 years.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
carcus

“…. more practical relevance than cases of cars with 350.000 miles in just around 2,5 years”

True, but …

I think this sheds some light on why the OEMs seem to be looking so hard at owning/operating BEV autonomous taxi fleets. (even at the expense of cannibalizing their own POV car sales)

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
CDAVIS

From article:

“This Tesla Model X 90D Covered 350,000 Miles On Original Battery… battery degradation is estimated at just around 13%… with frequent Supercharging…

“didn’t experience any drive unit failure or replacement…”
——————-

Wow… That is amazing!

Meanwhile some traditional car makers continue to say battery tech is not yet ready for all-electric EVs… they waiting for the future magical “solid state” battery still in development.

Imagine the amount of R&M $$$ that would have been required to keep an ICE SUV alive for 350,000 miles… especially if it was a premium brand SUV (Mercedes, BMW, Porsche). That there is arguably the #1 EV negative for the traditional car maker independent franchise dealer network. For EVs to be embraced by traditional franchise dealers the traditional car makers will need to find a way to rebalance/adjust the franchise agreement to offset the much lower R&M revenue/margin opportunity for EVs which currently account for a large part of a dealers total profits.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
CDAVIS

… continued

So if it is true that for EVs to be embraced by traditional independent franchise dealers that the traditional car makers need to find a way to adjust the franchise agreement to offset the much lower R&M revenue/margin opportunity EVs (vs. ICE) represent… what is an example of how that could be done?

CDAVIS proposed solution:

Traditional car makers create an EV optional “EV Service Subscription” that has franchise dealer maintenance along with non-maintenance related EV owner benefits… think paid Costco Card membership card. Give the franchise dealer that has sold the EV (with an optional EV Serive Subscription) a % of the going forward subscription revenue for the ownership period of the original owner… same thing for used EV CPOs.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Ziv

I have seen several graphs showing how Tesla packs lose capacity quickly at first, losing 2-3% of capacity over the first 5-10,000 kms and then the loss of capacity really slows down, with the median remaining capacity at 250k kms still around 91.5%, which is very impressive. I hadn’t seen it expressed on calendar life until recently and I was curious as to whether the calendar life might be the problem, not distance driven.
But the news on calendar life appears to be good too, with a respectable 95% (median) of capacity remaining at 2 years and 94% at 5 years!
The interesting thing about the capacity loss is that it seems to slow after an initial loss of 2-3% in the first couple years. It really looks like the Tesla packs should have a median capacity of around 85-90% at 10 years of life, if the mileage driven is not much over 300k km/200k miles. And that is worst casing it a bit.
Maybe. There are a lot of unknowns, but the data looks good.
Hat tip to Maarten Steinbuch!

https://steinbuch.wordpress.com/2015/01/24/tesla-model-s-battery-degradation-data/

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
carcus

Too bad that database collection somehow got shut down almost a year ago (spring of ’18). So the real world battery life vs age info is limited to about 5 years.

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Taylor Marks

My Model 3 is at 23 600 miles (38 000 km) and it still charges to 308 miles, so less than 1% degradation.

I’m hoping to hold onto it for another 10-20 years and see it reach 450-500K miles.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
BillT

Very impressive. I would love to see the total cost of repairs plus maintenance and what they encompassed.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
SJC

247 miles to 215 miles…
Good news for Tesla owners.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago