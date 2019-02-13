2019 Tesla Model X 100D POV Test Drive: Video

38 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The longest range version of the electric SUV gets tested.

AutoTopNL is known for these unique point-of-view test drives, but it’s known to be fond of electric cars or electric SUVs. However, when it’s a Tesla, AutoTopNL is game.

As AutoTopNL itself states:

We’re not interested in eco & green (unless it’s like, really superfast). Screaming exhausts, whining superchargers and blowing turbo’s is what we want to hear!

There are no screaming exhausts to be found here. More like soothing peace and quiet within the Model X.

The Tesla Model X 100D isn’t the fastest version of the electric SUV, but it’s a better bang for your buck compared to the P100D. It’s got more range too. In fact, this version of the Model X goes up to 295 miles per charge. Besides that, it’s no slouch on the performance side, with 0 to 60 MPH coming in just 4.7 seconds. Sure, it’s not as quick as the Model X P100D, but it would be our choice if buying a Model X.

Grab a look at the Model X POV drive in the video above. Fear not. No whinny superchargers here. But what you will get is an excellent feel for the SUV in a way that only AutoTop is able to capture so well.

