Tesla Model S & X U.S. Sales Soar To Nearly 6,000 Combined

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

For a non-end-of-the-quarter-month, these results are much higher than most expectations.

Checking in with a combined sales total of 5,950 units, both the Tesla Model S and Model X impress us with U.S. sales volume for November.

The model-by-model breakdown for the month of November is as follows:

It’s not often that combined sales of these two Teslas check in such a high volume, but as witnessed in our monthly sales report, November is turning out to be a collectively strong month for several plug-in electric vehicle manufacturers.

Looking Back

For October, we estimated the following for sales of these two Teslas:

Tesla Model S – 1,350 units in October

Tesla Model X – 1,225 units in October

So, as you can clearly see, November marks a massive improvement.

However, both November and October fall well below September’s results when our estimates put both cars at a volume of 3,750 for the Model S and 3,975 for the Model X.

It’ll be interesting to see how the end-of-the-quarter push plays out next month.

**Tesla Model 3 sales to follow later today