Tesla Model S, X Refresh Not Happening Until Q3 2019
7 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 13
The question of when Tesla might refresh or redesign its models is recurring and it can be looked at in multiple ways.
If you ask Tesla, you might be told there is no immediate need for any drastic redesign since the cars are updated on a constant basis. Tesla doesn’t rely on a traditional model year system, but rather, updates are made regularly, whenever the automaker sees fit. However, this doesn’t mean that the cars don’t go through generational changes, refreshes, or eventual full redesigns.
For example, the Model S has been on the market since 2012 and has only seen one major refresh (2016 exterior update), yet Tesla says the sedan is in its third generation. Most people anticipating the Model S redesign continue to refer to the upcoming vehicle as a “second-generation” Model S, while others have coined it a “third-gen,” due to the 2016 fascia change. Nonetheless, the whole situation can become a bit confusing.
The Tesla Model X arrived in 2015 and is still in its first generation. However, being that it rides on the same second-generation platform as the Model S and has shared the very recent interior update, it too could be considered “refreshed” to some degree. If you’re more confused now, it really makes no difference, because the automaker’s future plans for these vehicles is all that really matters at this point. The rest is just a discrepancy of words and definitions.
According to Electrek, internal documents reveal that Tesla will extend the life cycle of the current Model S and X through 2021. In order to make this happen, the automaker will begin production of the vehicles with a substantial interior overhaul during the third quarter of 2019.
This is not the timeline that many expected. Several stories and forum posts have pointed to a refresh or redesign coming soon. There is a regular opinion in Tesla circles that the update is long overdue, as well as much speculation surrounding Tesla beginning this process before the end of this year. However, with Model 3 production and profitability taking precedence at this point, it appears that we’ll have to wait another year or more.
Additionally, if these reports are accurate, the updates will revamp the S and X interior to the more minimalistic styling and setup of the Model 3, but aside from that, there doesn’t appear to be any other plans for a more significant redesign for another three years.
TESLA MODEL S
TESLA MODEL X
Source: Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Tesla Model S, X Refresh Not Happening Until Q3 2019"
Additionally, if these reports are accurate, the updates will revamp the S and X interior to the more minimalistic styling and setup of the Model 3, but aside from that, there doesn’t appear to be any other plans for a more significant redesign for another three years. ————————— There seem to be illustrations here: http://www.burlappcar.com/2018/07/new-interior-for-tesla-model-s-and-x.html
Plus, that’s decades (or weeks) in Tesla time.
I don’t think so – the S and X are the cash cows right now, and the sales of each must be protected with constant updates.
“…revamp the S and X interior to the more minimalistic styling and setup of the Model 3…”
It’s strange and, frankly, uninformed for anyone to make that suggestion. The Model 3 isn’t a “premium” car like the MS and MX, and Tesla certainly isn’t going to dump the luxury touches in favor of the minimalist interior of the TM3. In fact, some already called the MS interior minimalist; Tesla certainly isn’t going to go even farther in that direction!
Will Tesla get rid of the instrument panel in the Model S? Will it go for the TM3’s smaller horizontal touch screen in the Model X?
Of course not! Don’t be ridiculous.
This refresh looks like a downgrade to improve margins, especially when it comes to turn-by-turn navigation, which is today embedded in the instrument cluster. The more delay, the better.
Thats exactly what I thought… Tesla is going to downgrade the interior… This might be a ploy to get people to order before the refresh, do not want to get stuck with that cheap Model 3 looking interior.
To be honest, if they add cooling, maybe massage, to the front seats, then minimalist will make sense for the front.
They need to do a lot more on the rears of both the S/X. Ideally, they will enable the X to have the middle seat turned around.
In addition, from that console, a shared table should be capable.
Regardless, the MS back really needs work.
Keep in mind that Tesla hired away 2 of the top interior ppl from volvo.
I will be curious to see if Tesla will switch the MS/X to the electronic set-up of the MY. Based on what Elon has said about it, it would likely mean a much lower manufacturing costs.
For purposes of discussion here, I’m going to write as if the report in question is accurate. (Maybe it’s not, but it looks like this is the best info we’ve got to go on.)
While one part of me is disappointed that the refresh will be put off for a year, at the same time I’m glad that Tesla is focusing on what’s most important right now, and that’s ramping up Model 3 production as quickly as possible.
I presume that when the “refresh” happens, Tesla will switch over to using its new, less expensive (per kWh) 2170 batteries for the Model S and Model X. I certainly wouldn’t want there to be any slowing of TM3 production because of batteries diverted to the MS or MX!
Go Tesla!
While the X & S may be a little long in tooth, they are still the best EVs on the market. Tesla is still a fairly young company that is being squeezed in many directions. They can’t become profitable, while building multiple factories, expanding Super Charging, launching the upcoming Model Y, Roadster, and Semi. Plus all the solar city stuff. I think once 3/Y/Semi get going they may have more bandwidth to refresh the X/S.
I want the refresh to include 6AWG “+” & “-” 12VDC lines to the trunk and frunk and have high impedance RCA audio channels from the stereo to the trunk and frunk so I can wire my Soundstream amps with my 10″ Sundown subs easier!!
This will give them a tough market position in the coming years especially for the Model X. Customers like new stuff and wait for the next real update. The Audi Etron or MB EQC or Jaguar will just be fresher
Any three of those crushes the x minivan styling. The E Tron is particularly sexy.
I think the time of “refreshments”is nearing its end for Model S, looks like new competitors like Porsche’s Taycan may up the ante considerably for Tesla. For the same money (at least that’s what Porsche is suggesting…)Model S just doen’t seem very competitive with something with a Porsche badge, interior, fit &finish and 20 minute quick charging.