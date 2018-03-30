  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S, X Get New Interior Finishing Options

Tesla Model S, X Get New Interior Finishing Options

3 H BY MARK KANE 1

Tesla made minor changes in interior finish options for the Model S and Model X.

Both models are available with standard Black Textile Interior and four Premium options for $3,300.

Read Also – How Wheel Size Impacts Tesla Model S, X Efficiency

The changes are a new darker graphite finish used on trims and a new Oak Décor in Cream Premium option – apparently lighter than previously.

  • White Premium – $3,300
  • Black Premium – $3,300
  • Black Premium / Light Headliner $3,300
  • Cream Premium – $3,300 (not available in P100D)
  • Black Textile Interior – standard (not available in P100D)
  • Carbon Fiber Decor – $250 (only for Premium interiors)

Tesla Model S and Model X interior – May 2018

 

Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, is available with only one black interior, but white interior has been announced for the second-half of the year.

Tesla Model S – Cream Premium
5 photos
Tesla Model S - White Premium interior Tesla Model S – Black Premium Tesla Model S – Black Premium / Light Headliner Tesla Model S – Black Textile Interior

Source: Electrek

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Tesla Model S, X Get New Interior Finishing Options"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
lars johnsin
Guest
lars johnsin

already had these

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago