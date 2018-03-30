Tesla Model S, X Get New Interior Finishing Options

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla made minor changes in interior finish options for the Model S and Model X.

Both models are available with standard Black Textile Interior and four Premium options for $3,300.

The changes are a new darker graphite finish used on trims and a new Oak Décor in Cream Premium option – apparently lighter than previously.

White Premium – $3,300

Black Premium – $3,300

Black Premium / Light Headliner $3,300

Cream Premium – $3,300 (not available in P100D)

(not available in P100D) Black Textile Interior – standard (not available in P100D)

(not available in P100D) Carbon Fiber Decor – $250 (only for Premium interiors)

Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, is available with only one black interior, but white interior has been announced for the second-half of the year.

Source: Electrek