Tesla Model S, X Get New Interior Finishing Options
Tesla made minor changes in interior finish options for the Model S and Model X.
Both models are available with standard Black Textile Interior and four Premium options for $3,300.
Read Also – How Wheel Size Impacts Tesla Model S, X Efficiency
The changes are a new darker graphite finish used on trims and a new Oak Décor in Cream Premium option – apparently lighter than previously.
- White Premium – $3,300
- Black Premium – $3,300
- Black Premium / Light Headliner $3,300
- Cream Premium – $3,300 (not available in P100D)
- Black Textile Interior – standard (not available in P100D)
- Carbon Fiber Decor – $250 (only for Premium interiors)
Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, is available with only one black interior, but white interior has been announced for the second-half of the year.
Source: Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tesla Model S, X Get New Interior Finishing Options"
already had these