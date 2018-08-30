Tesla Model S Retains Europe’s Top-Selling Large Luxury Car Title
Tesla Model S is second to none in terms of sales in its class in Europe.
Despite Tesla being overly busy with the Model 3 ramp-up, which certainly impacts the production volume of the Model S and Model X at times, but regardless the Model S remains the best-selling car in its class in Europe.
According to research by AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de), during the first half of the year, Tesla sold nearly 8,000 Model S in Western Europe (which account for almost all of the Model S sold in all of Europe).
Tesla Model S sales results exceed other premium/luxury models like the Mercedes S-Class, Porsche Panamera, BMW 7 Series and Audi A8.
The second half of the year is expected to be similar, which should be kind of astonishing to have a full-year beat of the German manufacturers on home soil in Europe just some six years after the introduction of the Model S in 2012.
Just imagine the further potential when the Model S gets an upgrade at some point in the future and who knows what’ll happen when the Model 3 lands on the other side of the Atlantic.
#Tesla's Model S remained W-Europe's top selling luxury model according to @AIDNewsletter data
It remained ahead of S-Class/7-Series/A8 in their own backyard during H1.
Model S sales expected to rise in H2 thanks to tax change in The Netherlands then slow next year pic.twitter.com/ELVaNWUHR7
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 12, 2018
Leave a Reply
49 Comments on "Tesla Model S Retains Europe’s Top-Selling Large Luxury Car Title"
Woot 🙂
If by woot you mean “go Tesla”, I agree.
Yes, more proof that Tesla has done what no other American auto OEM has ever accomplished by beating the German luxury/sport OEMs.
More than half of them sold in Norway and Netherlands. Sales will go towards zero without taxpayer money
More BS from a (insert you know what here) in denial whose argument goes to zero!
Fanboys go mad, can’t handle the facts
The facts are reflected in the EV scorecard and the statistics shown on this article.
You are the one in denial and trying to lie/obfuscate here.
But these are facts according to James. We are in the age of making up your own.
So all those North American sales don’t matter, nor do the 50,000+ Model 3s produced so far.
You’re right. They should just give up and go bankrupt.
/sarcasm
To zero, no. Much much lower, yes. That doesn’t mean incentives are a bad thing. (And calling it “taxpayer money” is obviously disingenuous propaganda.)
You are again comparing the wrong cars. Those are luxury cars aimed at a certain public. Model S is just a big sedan and has nothing to do with them.
Better compare it with E-Class, also a big sedan. But they sold 127.000 of those and the fanboys can’t celebrate then, right? :))
Indeed and a dutch person told me the model s is cheaper than a vw passat after few years cause you don’t pay some taxes
That is for private use of a company car. Complicated thing.
Yes, a vehicle that starts at $53k and does 0-60 in 6,2 seconds is totally equivalent to a Model S (/snark)
Might as well throw Toyota Yaris into the comparison while you’re at it.
A vw passat is cheaper than that
Not really, especially if you count the cost of maintenance.
6 seconds is enough for most people over 25 yo. People buying Class S or 7 series or A8 don’t care about that. They want luxury and comfort. None of those are characteristics of model S.
Dream on as you go through the stage we call denial.
Actually more and more buyers are seeing the simplified and elegant Tesla interiors as better representative of luxury.
Cause those former corrolla and accord drivers don’t know anything better
So do you drive a Corrolla or the Accord?
Whatever mom let’s him borrow…
This is a pretty old argument and still inaccurate. Tesla has been put in the same category as those cars by most government statistics agencies when reporting sales. Also it is in line with them in price, size and performance (some local tax laws notwithstanding).
No you pay much less for a tesla cause of tax subsidies
I have the same issue with these comparisons… I think compare cars of the same size but somehow it’s always about price… but then they should compare in terms of TCO not just price. I think this is wrong. I love my Model S but it’s the same class as the A7 not A8.
Yes, your Model S is much higher performance then an A8.
Lol, what performance? The 2 second performance which no Tesla owner makes use of cause they scared to make it home?
Funny how you decide to downplay the 0-60 time when that is a prominent statistic for all of these luxury vehicles that claim to be “the ultimate driving machines”, etc. You’re making a fool out of yourself.
E300 base price is $52.000. I think that answers you question.
E Class is a midsize sedan closer in size to Model 3 than Model S.
Isn’t Model 3 more like C Class?…
Uh, look at the price comparisons and don’t be a fool.
The same was true in US last year. Oh, the S sells better than the 7 series, but wait, you should also compare to 5 series.
Jump ahead a year. Model 3 outsells all BMW cars in the US (cars, not SUVs). Although it won’t be as extreme in Europe, the same will happen there. Give the Model 3 a year or two and it will be outselling the 3 series world wide. BMW sells 2 million vehicles a year or more, so it will take Tesla a while to catch that, but they should be up to 1 million in 5 years, and still growing quickly.
Without taxpayer help they won’t sell anything
They sell Teslas even in Germany despite being hindered in so many ways.
In Russia, Tesla has not even a store or presence, and yet Tesla vehicles get sold.
People in Iceland import them themselves.
But it is nice to see that the shorts suddenly care so much about the taxpayers money in countries that are competing with the US for world domination (like China) or economic domination (like Europe). True patriots indeed….
BTW: you should mention that Tesla paid back the loan from the taxpayers money in full, early and with interest. How about the ICE manufacturers.
And the US 7.5k rebate is not hurting the taxpayer. In fact, it gives back taxes to an individual, and isn’t that what we all want? Make enough money to actually have to pay takes and then get those back. Whoever thought differently used to be a commie…
Agree completely, but it might be time to stop feeding the trolls… let him grumble under the bridge where he belongs.
They will sell just fine without the credits.
Notice how the serial anti-Tesla fools keep moving the goalposts and when more favorable information comes out they move them again!
you can’t handle the truth
By 2020, the fools will have to contract SpaceX to move the goal posts for them, because by then Tesla will be so advanced already, that the posts have to leave the planet and go to space. But then again, it has to be very far in space as well, because there is a cherry red Tesla roadster already up there, cruising around the sun for eternity (currently beyond Mars orbit).
How delightfully cute. You make up your own comparisons and ignore the industry standards.
Maybe we should compare it to a 1967 VW?
Gee. This is fun making up my own comparisons:)
Audi A6/A7, BMW 5 Series, MB E Class don’t count? They’re the same size as the S…
No they are not. Not only shorter but much narrower.
Some people are obviously math challenged.
VW Passat is also about the same size. And they sold over 180.000 in 2017.
And how many did they have to recall because of Dieselgate?
Yes Tesla´s success this is the single reason why Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, BMW is starting to make electric car worth buying,
Thanks Tesla!
To be fair, a lot of these sales are in markets where a Model S gets *huge* incentives over expensive combustion cars… Still a very nice achievement, though 🙂
(Will be interesting to see how things develop now that some European brands are also starting to offer premium EVs eligible for these huge incentives…)
Tesla sales could drop for that reason, given the provincialism over there. Here in the US, despite being shockingly provincial for being the world’s melting pot, people here go for cheap and reliable when they have to, so Japanese and Korean brands sell extremely well here, even in places where you would assume that they would not (rural poverty takes its toll).