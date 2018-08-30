Tesla Model S Retains Europe’s Top-Selling Large Luxury Car Title

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model S is second to none in terms of sales in its class in Europe.

Despite Tesla being overly busy with the Model 3 ramp-up, which certainly impacts the production volume of the Model S and Model X at times, but regardless the Model S remains the best-selling car in its class in Europe.

According to research by AID analyst Matthias Schmidt (SchmidtMatthias.de), during the first half of the year, Tesla sold nearly 8,000 Model S in Western Europe (which account for almost all of the Model S sold in all of Europe).

Tesla Model S sales results exceed other premium/luxury models like the Mercedes S-Class, Porsche Panamera, BMW 7 Series and Audi A8.

The second half of the year is expected to be similar, which should be kind of astonishing to have a full-year beat of the German manufacturers on home soil in Europe just some six years after the introduction of the Model S in 2012.

Just imagine the further potential when the Model S gets an upgrade at some point in the future and who knows what’ll happen when the Model 3 lands on the other side of the Atlantic.