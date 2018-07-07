Watch Tesla Model S Smoke Dodge Challenger SRT 392
You’d think Challenger owners would learn that trying to beat a Tesla on the strip is not a wise choice.
There’s sort of a strange rivalry between the Tesla Model S and the Dodge Challenger. The reason we say strange is that it really makes no sense for a number of reasons. But hey, it’s two very fast cars that are most successful in a straight line and offer plenty of passenger and cargo space in comparison to most track cars.
Nonetheless, time and time again we see this matchup resurface. Dodge went so far as to produce an even quicker variant – the Demon – in an attempt to finally top the Tesla Model S P100D, but when it didn’t seal the deal, the automaker added a disclaimer, which all but admits that the Tesla is quicker.
In this particular race, the matchup is a bit different. The Tesla Model S is a P85 (rather than the top-of-the-line P100D) and, similarly, the Challenger SRT 392 is the lesser sibling of Dodge’s Hellcat and Demon variants. Still, its 6.4-liter V8 engine churns out 485 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque. It’s often a champion when it comes to drag racing … unless there happens to be a Tesla in the house.
As you can see in the video above, the SRT gets a solid start. How much difference does that make in the end?
Video Description via Wheels on YouTube:
Tesla model S P 85 takes on Dodge Challenger SRT 392 in 1/4 mile drag race.
The following are recorded times on similar vehicles:
12.3 at 113mph. 392 Challenger SRT
12.11 at 113.37 2018 Tesla 100D, (as tested by me this morning)
10.99 at 120.60 2017 Tesla P100D (as tested by myself also)
So the Challenger on this run had issues. He was hitting over rev-cutout, and his trap speed of 79mph is slower than a Honda Civic as he was coasting through the finish line. Obviously not a representative run.
10.96 at 119.95mph on that Tesla P85D, with the new nose cone? I don’t know, but those numbers are almost identical to my run in the 2017 P100D. I would almost bet money that there is no way this is a P85D in that video.
It’s a “rebadged” P100D. Putting the lower end badges on a P100D so not to scare all the takers off, but then they get schooled and are left wondering “WTF” and are really scared to take on a real P100D if that was only a P85D
I used to love the sound of performance ICE machines. After owning a Tesla, I now liken the sound to a different ice machine- the kind you find at a burger restaurant..
That Challenger had a terrible run. With that time even the Model 3 would have beat him by a second.