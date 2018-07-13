14 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Equipped with every item from the “Demon Crate”, the Dodge was out for blood

This video gives us a third take on the drama that is the drag racing bonanza between two usual suspects: a Dodge Demon and a Tesla Model S P100D. One is dubbed the king of the drag strip, the other one is the unwelcome ringer, mostly ruining the day for the drag king on many occasions. The first race between this Dodge Demon – a factory tuned drag race car – and the Tesla Model S P100D – a full-size all-electric luxury sedan – the result was surprising but also eye-opening for many; the Tesla won.

When the owner brought the Demon for a rematch, it featured a set of OEM tires, once again proving that it couldn’t topple the electric sedan. Now, for a third time, the Dodge Demon is back again to claim the drag strip title. But this time, the V8 powered American muscle car came prepared.

Equipped with every that is found in the “Demon Crate” – a set of factory tuning parts designed to maximize the drag strip racing potential of the muscle car – the Demon was out for blood.

The Demon Crate includes:

a hydraulic floor jack with carrying bag

a cordless impact wrench with charger

a torque wrench

a tire-pressure gauge

a fender cover

a tool bag

a foam case that fits into the trunk and securely holds the front runners

a performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration

replacement switch module containing high-ocane button

replacement switch module containing high-ocane button conical performance air filter

passenger mirror block-off plate

front-runner drag wheels

For this race, the Demon was equipped with a pair of skinny front-runner drag wheels and Mickey Thompson slick tires. Furthermore, the Demon was loaded with 100 octane racing fuel. This means that the hulking muscle car could count on its 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 engine, boosted to a whopping to 840 horsepower, thanks to a Race ECU and a Race Air Filter. The Tesla Model S, however, was completely stock. Not that it matters.

Find out how the Demon fairs against the Model S in the third, and what we think a deciding drag race between these two owners in the video above.