Tesla Model S P100D Versus Audi R8 V10 – Race Video
10 hours ago by Mark Kane 9Comments
The Tesla Model S P100D in Ludicrous mode once again was put into drag race comparison – this time against a pink Audi R8 V10 (we reserve judgement on this color choice).
Archie Hamilton Racing didn’t provided any data about the length of strip used to measure the two cars, so we are not sure whether it was a true 1/4 of a mile or not.
Anyway, the Tesla was naturally quicker at the start, both from a standstill and from a rolling start, but the Audi R8 V10 with an endless track eventually runs down the P100D.
As the Tesla Model S is full-size sedan with 5+2 seats, and the Audi R8 is strictly ‘sports car fabulous’, the results are pretty encouraging to those choosing the Tesla as a daily driver.
9 responses to "Tesla Model S P100D Versus Audi R8 V10 – Race Video"
Old boy in the Audi needs to ratchet it down a couple notches..
Losing in the short run and catching up in the long run will last until Roadster hits the road.
Roadster will have 300 MPH (480 km/h) and will race ahead until it hits top speed and will leave all these clumsy 2 seater vehicles with V10 engines in the dust.
Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan are the only 2 vehicles with V10 engines and their brother Dodge Viper left them recently.
E60 M5 has a V10🙄
I’ll take tge R8 anyday over the boring Prius looking Tesla
So when he says it wins what does that mean? Just to an endless top speed? Of course it will win. They both have almost the same 1/4 mile times so it wouldn’t necessarily beat the Tesla P100D at the 1/4 mile even.
+1 Leaving the distance out of it, is like believing in 7,000lbs of torque.
People buying Teslas are buying street cars. No matter how hard VWG insists on “Ring” times, or the repeatability of 0-150mph tests, they will still be losers on the street. Multi-geared cars, with arcane mechanical drive systems, are toast. The engineers know it, like they know how stupid it is to come up with a sports BEV, first.
It’s all smoke and mirrors by the bean counters, controlled by the dividend-hungry third generation of Ferry Porsche. It must be demoralizing to work there. You would know you can do better than Tesla, but your company won’t let you.
I’m sure the Audi will go close to 200 mph and run away from the Tesla on a road course. But the Tesla holds more people and is more efficient. For Valet parking cachet,the Audi takes the win there too. It’s basically very similar to a Lamborghini.
Much nicer color than that super boring bland Model S
Wrap the S in that purple instead
Pearlescent, Iridescent, or Opalescent Paints, with shimmering different colors depending on viewing angles, can vary from a white, to a purple, just from the Mother of Pearl Effect!
However – a Single Geared Model S will need another Gear for higher tops speeds, since the Torque starts to fall off the Knee at the high revs! Difficulty in getting changeable gear sets strong enough for the first Roadster pushed Tesla to go single speed gear sets, and have stayed with singles since.
That is part of the problem in Electric Motors with the Sudden inrush of electrons and outrageous torque – the gear teeth get chewed up! Even my lowly Student Build EV Conversion with just a 20.9 Hp Motor, Twisted the Axles on the car it was put in, that had an original 57 Hp, when the students first ‘Put the Hammer Down’ on it!