Tesla Model S P100D Versus Audi R8 V10 – Race Video

10 hours ago by Mark Kane

The Tesla Model S P100D in Ludicrous mode once again was put into drag race comparison – this time against a pink Audi R8 V10 (we reserve judgement on this color choice).

Archie Hamilton Racing didn’t provided any data about the length of strip used to measure the two cars, so we are not sure whether it was a true 1/4 of a mile or not.

Anyway, the Tesla was naturally quicker at the start, both from a standstill and from a rolling start, but the Audi R8 V10 with an endless track eventually runs down the P100D.

As the Tesla Model S is full-size sedan with 5+2 seats, and the Audi R8 is strictly ‘sports car fabulous’, the results are pretty encouraging to those choosing the Tesla as a daily driver.