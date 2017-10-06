Tesla Model S P100D Sets New 1/4-Mile Record – Video

3 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Remove weight – set new record!

That’s the idea and outcome here with this Tesla Model S P100D.

Video comes to us courtesy of Tesla Racing Channel. The record, set by the gutted Model S P100D, is no surprise really as the folks at Tesla Racing Channel have been hard at work over recent months making this Model S quicker and quicker by way of massive weight reductions.

The new record time for a Model S in the 1/4-mile stands at 10.41 seconds at 125.12 mph. That’s just a tick or two quicker than the old record (also held by Tesla Racing Channel at 10.44 seconds).

Video description: