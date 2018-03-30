Watch Tesla Model S P100D Race Mercedes C63S AMG 

19 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

European twin-turbo V8 power takes on Tesla Ludicrous electric torque.

How will this race end? Let’s have a look at the competitors. In one corner, we have a 2017 Tesla Model S P100D. In the other corner sits a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C63S AMG Coupe.

The Model S is good for 588 rear-wheel horsepower and 900 pound-feet of torque to the wheels. The C63S commands 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque with its twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine. To get this version of Tesla’s flagship sedan, you’re looking at a whopping $134,500. The Merc has a base price of $76,495.

The Model S is wearing lightweight wheels, but has no further modifications. The Mercedes AMG Coupe isn’t modified. The MB obviously jumps the gun considerably off the line. Does it make a difference? Interestingly, the cars end up with the same trap speed. Check out the video to see the final results.