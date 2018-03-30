Watch Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Race McLaren 720S
24 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 6
Brooks from DragTimes discovers a race from the archives that he’s compelled to share.
This is an interesting matchup; so much so that the guys over at DragTimes nearly forgot to put it online. Brooks tells us up front that there are a few issues to keep in mind. He says neither car had its best results. They decided at the end of the night to pit the cars against one another for a few runs. This meant that the Tesla Model S P100D was at a 65 percent charge, while the lack of track prep was causing the McLaren to spin.
Let’s have a look at the numbers:
Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous
- Dual-motor
- All-wheel drive
- 920 pound-feet of torque to the wheels
- 588 horsepower to the wheels
- 4,900 pounds
- MSRP: $150,000
McLaren 720S
- 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine
- Rear-wheel drive
- 7-speed DCT transmission
- 3,180 pounds
- MSRP: $331,000
In the first run, the Model S driver seems to forget he’s racing, while Brooks “red lights” in the McLaren. Considering this, the results don’t come as a surprise, however, you still may be a bit shocked. The second race gets off to a much more even start and it’s obvious the huge difference when the 720S isn’t using launch control. Still, the Model S has met its match, and while a full charge would’ve been nice, it doesn’t seem like it would be nearly enough.
Video Description via DragTimes on YouTube:
We race the McLaren 720S vs a Tesla Model S P100D down the 1/4 mile at Palm Beach International Raceway.
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Race McLaren 720S"
Meh.
All these races show is if you throw a sh1tl0ad of your money into a car, you can up to speed faster?
What a waste.
The 720S is twice the cost. Let’s revisit this when there is the $250k Tesla Roadster available for the matchup.
Pretty much
Yup, because at 140mph + trap speeds, the McClaren keeps pace with 1000HP cars and is stellar around a road course also. And it has run the quarter mile in the 9s with only RWD! Don’t be so certain the Roadster 2.0 can keep up with the 720s around the Nurburgring. It probably wont. Weight and endurance are not in the Tesla’s favor.
Why is this important again? To the 99% or so of people who don’t plan to track their car (including people who enjoy a “sporty car” to drive around as I do (i.e. on country roads on weekends), this is COMPLETELY irrelevant.
What will matter is decent performance for things like passing and merging, which EV’s will excel in with long range batteries, reliability, durability, convenience, and of course TCO.
The rest is a sideshow.