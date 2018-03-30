Watch Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Race McLaren 720S

24 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Brooks from DragTimes discovers a race from the archives that he’s compelled to share.

This is an interesting matchup; so much so that the guys over at DragTimes nearly forgot to put it online. Brooks tells us up front that there are a few issues to keep in mind. He says neither car had its best results. They decided at the end of the night to pit the cars against one another for a few runs. This meant that the Tesla Model S P100D was at a 65 percent charge, while the lack of track prep was causing the McLaren to spin.

Let’s have a look at the numbers:

Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous

Dual-motor

All-wheel drive

920 pound-feet of torque to the wheels

588 horsepower to the wheels

4,900 pounds

MSRP: $150,000

McLaren 720S

4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine

Rear-wheel drive

7-speed DCT transmission

3,180 pounds

MSRP: $331,000

In the first run, the Model S driver seems to forget he’s racing, while Brooks “red lights” in the McLaren. Considering this, the results don’t come as a surprise, however, you still may be a bit shocked. The second race gets off to a much more even start and it’s obvious the huge difference when the 720S isn’t using launch control. Still, the Model S has met its match, and while a full charge would’ve been nice, it doesn’t seem like it would be nearly enough.