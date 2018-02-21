Tesla Model S Outsells German Flagships In Europe

13 hours ago by Mark Kane

According to the JATO Dynamics, Tesla is disturbing German luxury flagship sales in Europe, forcing brands like Mercedes and BMW to act quickly.

In 2017, Tesla sales were relatively strong compared to major ICE models:

Tesla Model S – 16,132 (up 30%)

Mercedes S class – 13,359 (down 3%)

BMW 7 series – 11,735 (up 13%)

In the case of the Model X:

Tesla Model X – 12,000

Porsche Cayenne – about the same 12,000

BMW X6 – nearly 2,000 less than Tesla

The pressure is rising and will go even higher if the market begins a shrinking cycle.

Felipe Munoz, an analyst with market researchers JATO Dynamics said:

“This is an alarm for the traditional automakers such as Mercedes. It says a smaller but smarter brand such as Tesla can beat them at home,”. “European automakers need to address the electrification faster because customers are showing more and more interest in such vehicles and it seems that the traditional industry “can’t deliver on time,” Munoz said.”

In the U.S., data from Automotive News Data Center indicates a similar situation:

Tesla Model S – 28,800 (up 9%)

Cadillac XTS – 16,275 (down 27%)

Mercedes S class – 15,888 (down 16%)

Source: Automotive News Europe