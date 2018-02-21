Tesla Model S Outsells German Flagships In Europe
13 hours ago by Mark Kane 43Comments
According to the JATO Dynamics, Tesla is disturbing German luxury flagship sales in Europe, forcing brands like Mercedes and BMW to act quickly.
In 2017, Tesla sales were relatively strong compared to major ICE models:
- Tesla Model S – 16,132 (up 30%)
- Mercedes S class – 13,359 (down 3%)
- BMW 7 series – 11,735 (up 13%)
In the case of the Model X:
- Tesla Model X – 12,000
- Porsche Cayenne – about the same 12,000
- BMW X6 – nearly 2,000 less than Tesla
The pressure is rising and will go even higher if the market begins a shrinking cycle.
Felipe Munoz, an analyst with market researchers JATO Dynamics said:
“This is an alarm for the traditional automakers such as Mercedes. It says a smaller but smarter brand such as Tesla can beat them at home,”.
“European automakers need to address the electrification faster because customers are showing more and more interest in such vehicles and it seems that the traditional industry “can’t deliver on time,” Munoz said.”
In the U.S., data from Automotive News Data Center indicates a similar situation:
- Tesla Model S – 28,800 (up 9%)
- Cadillac XTS – 16,275 (down 27%)
- Mercedes S class – 15,888 (down 16%)
Source: Automotive News Europe
121 responses to "Tesla Model S Outsells German Flagships In Europe"
Wait a minute, if Teslas has such crappy quality like so many here claims, how can this be happening?!?!?!?!?
/Queue Twilight Zone music……
Just more of the Tesla hype machine.
Not sure if you are referring to Trollnonymous’ comment or the article but assuming it is the latter, the figures pretty much speak for themselves.
insideevs com = s h i t
Sigh, the Model S is more comparable in size and room to BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E Class, Audi A6, Cadillac CTS, etc.
Yeah, not to mention a build quality that is not premium yet.
You’re right with size, Model S is more comparable in size with 5, E, A6…etc
But if you compare in average purchase price, Model S is comparable with S, 7, A8…etc
Sorry friend, Model-S is a 7 seater and has as much interior space as S/7/A8.
Please check the specs again.
No wonder Model-S outsold those 3 in their European Fort.
They cannot get into Germany as the nationalist Germans won’t buy these American cars. But if a drought or heatwave strikes their place, then they will give up their global warming causing gas guzzlers and jump into Tesla bandwagon.
“Sorry friend, Model-S is a 7 seater and has as much interior space as S/7/A8.”
It actually doesn’t have nearly as much interior passenger volume.
The ONLY reason it is classified as “full size” is because its trunk size.
IN FACT, by EPA volume, it has the LEAST amount of interior passenger volume among all FULL SIZE vehicle. It only made the Full size class by having more cargo than any other vehicle in its class.
Yeah, calling the Model S a “7-seater” is certainly an exaggeration. Tesla describes the seating as 5, or 5 + 2 with optional rear child-sized jump seats.
I have ridden in a Model S. It certainly is a luxurious full-sized sedan, but it doesn’t have the passenger space of a 7-seater CUV/SUV or minivan.
Only if you ignore cargo capacity, and only compare passenger space. Once you compare total space (passenger+cargo) the Model S in is the larger EPA class. That is even EXCLUDING the frunk, which none of those cars have.
They compare to the wrong models
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/845282298291339267
Compare with all models on sale.
Both comments are very true, and I agree. However, the post and the source article are citing the company’s flagship vehicles. The Model S, while not as large as these rivals, is Tesla’s flagship, just as the mentioned cars are flagships for those automakers. The base price of the Model S is more along the lines of the luxury midsize cars mentioned here in the comments. However, a Model S is classified as luxury large and an optioned Model S falls more in line with the flagship vehicles’ pricing.
The Chiron is Bugattis flagship. That doesn’t mean that anybody would ever expect that it will be sold in significant numbers.
Very true.
“The Model S, while not as large as these rivals, is Tesla’s flagship, just as the mentioned cars are flagships for those automakers.”
I don’t know enough about the automotive industry to argue over whether or not the Model S is a “flagship” model, but certainly Tesla’s halo model is the Model X… not the Model S. From comments here, it seems as if the Model S is being compared to other auto makers’ halo models, which generally — almost always? — sell in lower numbers than an auto maker’s less expensive models.
Impressive but also in 2017 if one really wanted to buy a long range EV he was supposed to buy what ? That is what a monopoly situation is about and this is what Tesla is going to lose starting Q3 2018.
great, more EVs. We need more BEVs.
Why? What’s going to displace the S as the all electric large sedan leader?
Next year the Mission E might have a shot.
Yeah, like snow-cone in you know where.
The Jaguar IPace and Audi E Tron Quattro are going to bite into Tesla’s Model S/X European sales when they launch later this year.
Model 3
Tesla so far stopped at 100 kWh. That may change in 9-15 months, as Cell at GF1 ramp up.
“That is what a monopoly situation is about and this is what Tesla is going to lose starting Q3 2018.”
I’d love for Tesla to get some real competition. But a claim from a serial Tesla basher like “Another Euro…” does not exactly fill me with hope that this is actually going to happen so soon. I very seriously doubt it will happen until 2020 at the soonest, and even then… where is a non-Tesla EV maker going to get enough batteries to supply a truly high production, long-range EV?
People keep ignoring the huge production advantage that Tesla’s Gigafactory One will give it over the next several years.
If auto makers are serious about building and selling compelling PEVs in large numbers starting in 2020, then they should be starting to build their large-production battery cell factories NOW. (Not merely battery pack assembly factories.) So far, I haven’t seen that even a single legacy auto maker is doing so. I see some talk… but no real action.
Prolly half of S and X were sold in Norway where a BMW 3 is even more expensive
Why post these hunches when you can lookup the real numbers? Do I really have to do this for you?
Total Model S + X sales in Europe over 2017: 28183.
Norway: 8460
So, not even a third
Everyone are feeling the heat from Tesla, here is the story from Toyota side.
Toyota & Lexus charged hefty premium for the hybrid vehicles all along with the Lexus LS600h commanding a $45,000 premium over the gasmobile version until 2016. All that has changed in the current year with Toyota significantly reducing the price premium on many Lexus models.
It’s because of the Electric/Plugin vehicles grabbing the share from hybrids. Toyota will not sell Electric/Plugin vehicles, so they will try to sell more hybrids to show that “Hybrids are good enough” and their “No need to plugin” mantra.
Gasoline model MSRP* Hybrid model MSRP* Premium
ES 350 $38,950 ES 350h $41,820 $2,870
GS 350 rwd $50,695 GS 450h rwd $63,635 $12,940
LS 500 rwd $75,000 LS 500h rwd $79,510 $4,510
LC 500 $92,000 LC 500h $96,510 $4,510
NX 300 awd $37,385 NX 300h awd $38,335 $950
RX 350 awd $44,670 RX 450h awd $45,695 $1,025
RX 350L awd $49,070 RX 450hL awd $50,620 $1,550
Even Prius liftback got a Package-1 model which costs $23,375 ($1,210 < Package-2) which is $20 < Camry gasmobile. Prius V is simply dropped. All these are good.
Why GS has $12,940 premium, anyway it sells only in single digits/month and less than 100/year, so they have decided to ignore it.
Comparing a single model is misleading. Tesla Model S should be compared with BMW 6, 5, 7, combined. Model X with X5/X6/5GT combined. Similar with Merc models. In statistics, with selective data points, you can arrive at any conclusion you desire.
The truth is that BMW/Merc still make 10-20 times more cars than Tesla and are infinitely more profitable.
It depends on country. Each country has its own incentives in Europe. It is reasonable to compare Model S with MB S class for market share in Germany by price tag and ignore space/luxury features. As Germany has relatively few incentives, other than avoidance of fuel taxes, so price tags or cost to own may be indeed similar.
But the same way you need to compare it with something like VW Golf by effective cost to own in Norway if you account for all the incentives as no huge purchase taxes, no tolls, no registration taxes, no huge fuel taxes and so on.
BMW 5, 6, 7 each has different dimensions and is a different model. You cannot club them all.
A small company like Tesla beating a long time selling vehicle like 7 Series / S Series / A8 in their own European market needs to be appreciated.
Agreed Tesla is no where near REAL luxury cars in terms of materials, workmanship and, electro convenience items found in top shelf German sedans. Problem is people with $100,000 to spare care more about driving a premium BEV than a gas mobile luxo. Once Audi, BMW and MB have equivalent BEVs in their top shelf lines with all the same amenities Tesla is toast in these markets as the will have zero market advantage. Tesla better be in the red by then to invest a ton on money on high end vehicle R&D to be competitive then.
“Once Audi, BMW and MB have equivalent BEVs in their top shelf lines with all the same amenities Tesla is toast in these markets as the will have zero market advantage.”
Tesla bashers and haters have been saying that since 2008.
Tesla doesn’t appear to have much to worry about from that direction.
January sales Figures for Tesla y-o-y are:
Switzerland -85%
Sweden -80%
Germany -60%
Norway, Finland, Netherland all down 30% or more.
Tesla is already dead in Europe. So who has to worry about what???
“Tesla better be in the red by then”
Please elaborate….. 😉
Not too likely! People often switch for reasons beyond what you measure!
The only space where 5 Series and E Class compete with Model S is in Total Cost of Ownership.
Model S is wider than 7 Series and S Class and has MORE usable passenger space. Both 7 and S have a lot of room above and around your head.
Tesla average transaction price is higher than 7 Series and about the same S Class.
Model S, 7 Series, and S Class are the flagships of each company as well. That is the proper sales comparison.
This article implies all those lost Euro sedan sales went to Tesla. How do we know this? How were the sales of Euro SUVs? BMW just released a big SUV. Volvo’s sales are increasing. SUVs are stealing sales from sedans all over the world. More context is needed before claiming buyers of a subset of models are leaving the Euro manufacturers all together.
Also, how much of a factor are government incentives?
Have a look here: http://annualreport2017.daimler.com/the-divisions/mercedes-benz-cars
Mercedes car deliveries are up 8% in 2017. Doesn’t look like trouble at all.
It is actually kind of funny and interesting that Model S (despite being classified as full size) has LESS INTERIOR PASSENGER VOLUME than Model 3. The only reason it made the EPA full size list is due to its extra large cargo size.
Have you ever actually ridden or even sat inside a Model S? I have.
It’s a luxurious full-sized car. If you’re looking at measurements that indicate otherwise, then somebody is either measuring things wrong or mis-reporting those measurements.
The large luxury sedan segment is in decline in Europe. BMW 7 Series sales increased by 13% and so gained segment share.
The S Class had a small 3% sales decline, roughly 300 units. On the hand, Model S sales increased by about 4,500 units.
My conclusion is the Model S sales increase came at the expense of other models, very likely from different segments. This is consistent with the fact that the Model S has significant sales only in markets with large EV incentives, which make it price-competitive with cars with much lower list prices.
Norway is the prime example of such markets. It’s only 1% of the total European auto market, yet it generates 30% of Tesla’s sales in the region.