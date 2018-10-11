Watch Tesla Model S Drive 125 MPH For Over An Hour
Someone told us EVs can’t drive at high speeds for more than a few minutes without issue …
There are still plenty of myths out there about electric vehicles. While some are truly false and have been since the beginning, others were actually true and still are true in some cases. One such criticism is that electric cars can’t travel at high speeds for extended periods of time without losing steam and eventually “overheating” and having to “rest.” This has been proven in Tesla vehicles in the past, but it seems the issue may have been resolved.
The Tesla Model 3 arrived and proved that an electric car can handle the drag strip and the track, hold its own even better than many expected, and not overheat. Electric car aficionado and Tesla fan Bjørn Nyland decided it was time once again to put the Tesla Model S to the test. More specifically, Nyland is in a Model S P100D with Ludicrous Plus mode. In order to prove that the car can handle high speeds and not overheat, he provides over one hour of footage. The car just keeps going on going and going.
Let us know what you think about this positive news in the comment section below.
Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:
Model S P100DL driving 200 km/h, 125 mph over 1 hour
It shouldn’t overheat in those circumstances. In fact if the cooling system is set up right you should see some nice steady and stable temps. At a constant speed it’s not really under much load, it only needs enough torque to maintain its velocity.
It will overheat, and very quickly, if you spent an hour repeatedly accelerating to 100mph and stopping again. That’s the sort of load that increases temps.
That makes sense. Although at 125 MPH I’ve gotta think that pushing a 5500 lb brick through the air has gotta put the car under a fair amount of load. Wind friction is pretty heavy at that speed, which just happens to be terminal velocity in free-fall. If you’ve ever jumped, the wind force is pretty tremendous.
The air doesn’t care about weight, only shape and frontal area.
He was using a bit over 100 kW at 200 kph. That’s about 1C, which should be sustainable. He said his Model X had overheating issues after 30 minutes. That’s a smaller battery pushing more air out of the way, so the battery was at 1.3-1.4C.
Good point on shape vs. weight. Ballistic coefficient is everything.
“At a constant speed it’s not really under much load, ”
That depends on the speed. 100 kW @ 200 kph becomes ~325 kW @ 300 kph. That’s a higher average load than repeated runs at the drag strip.
Yes, aerodynamic drag does increase exponentially, but I think maintaining 300kph is a pretty extreme example. Even ICE cars have to take extra measures to sustain those sorts of speeds. A nice steady 250kph isn’t going to bring too much more load, It seems to be around the 250kph/155mph region where resistance really starts ramping up.
Why would he need ludacris mode one to go 125 mph???
This car would be great if all golf course communities were converted into racetrack communities full of rich speed fanatics.
Seems to me to be the perfect CEO vehicle.
Don’t really need the race track.
Another example that a well designed car with a bit of a long wheel base can be driven fast on highways for a long period of time providing those are fluid and dry. Never got those “oh but driving above 90 mph is unsafe anyway” gran dad comments . If you drive a junk on a busy and badly maintained highway for sure, otherwise 100 mph can be so easily maintained that after 5 minutes you don’t even notice your speed anymore, just that your travel time on a long journey is becoming what it should be. Speed limits should be adjusted according to traffic and road conditions throughout the day.
The issue with speed is reaction time and the time it takes to slow down.
Safe following distances.
If this is going to be a thing, we need computers to do the calculation and enforce the distances with car-to-car communication.
Good point about the junkers driving at high speed.
There ought to be a regulation or a standard on each car about what its top speed is for a continuous 2 hours.
Phew, good thing you didn’t post Bjørns follow-up video [1] where he went faster than 200. Otherwise you could not have made such bold claims. Also, the M3 reduced power when being run on the track [2].
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lL9_-3p3AMw&feature=youtu.be&t=450
[2] https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-performance-test-road-track/