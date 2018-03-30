Tesla Model S Catches Fire While In Motion – Not Caused By Crash

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

A crash doesn’t appear to be the cause of this latest Tesla fire.

While driving down the road, this Model S became engulfed in flames. The driver was alerted by other motorists and pulled over to quickly exit the vehicle unharmed.

Tesla says it is already investigating the incident.

The cause is unknown at this time, though the flames do appear to be coming from the front section of the battery pack.

Actress Mary McCormack, who says her husband was behind the wheel of the Model S when it became engulfed in flames, posted this statement on Twitter:

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him

Additionally, video of the Model S on fire was posted. You can check out that footage below.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Historically, electric car fires are rare, though it does seem Teslas are more prone to this than other electric cars. Part of this may lie in the cell chemistry, which is considered more volatile than what most other automakers employ. The upside is that Tesla batteries are the most energy dense in the electric car segment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for additional updates.

via Digg