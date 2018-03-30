Tesla Model S Catches Fire While In Motion – Not Caused By Crash
1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 12
A crash doesn’t appear to be the cause of this latest Tesla fire.
While driving down the road, this Model S became engulfed in flames. The driver was alerted by other motorists and pulled over to quickly exit the vehicle unharmed.
Tesla says it is already investigating the incident.
The cause is unknown at this time, though the flames do appear to be coming from the front section of the battery pack.
Actress Mary McCormack, who says her husband was behind the wheel of the Model S when it became engulfed in flames, posted this statement on Twitter:
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him
Additionally, video of the Model S on fire was posted. You can check out that footage below.
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo
— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018
Historically, electric car fires are rare, though it does seem Teslas are more prone to this than other electric cars. Part of this may lie in the cell chemistry, which is considered more volatile than what most other automakers employ. The upside is that Tesla batteries are the most energy dense in the electric car segment.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for additional updates.
via Digg
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Tesla Model S Catches Fire While In Motion – Not Caused By Crash"
Ugh, more fodder for the anti-EV nuts.
Might not be a general EV problem.
Wonder how this one compares to the one that caught fire in France.
Hopefully Tesla addresses whatever is going on quickly.
Perhaps ICEs manufacturers, with their statistical 500% higher rate of catching fire, should be addressed first.
Not to mention when ICEs catch fire like this, they tend not to be tiny little fires like this one.
“Engulfed” in flames? overstatement at best. I’ve seen plenty of carbecues in the past. An ICE fire truly does “engulf” a car with flame. This is not that. One can’t even recognize and engulfed ICE car within a few seconds of an ICE car fire starting. This is minimal. I’d like to see whether any of the plastic stuff inside the car even melted since it appears the Tesla design did exactly what it was designed to in the event of a fire — shed the flames away from the passenger compartment.
It also appears that the good pack design prevented the fire from propagating to all the cells in the battery since the fire appeared to be out by the time the fire truck arrived.
Burning and exploding EVs everywhere. God bless ya EV drivers and your kids
500% less likely to catch fire than your ICE, and when it does catch fire they don’t explode.
Is someone angry over their recent short stock losses?
Maybe they made a mistake in the factory.
Mixed up a Model S battery with a Boring Flamethrower.
Or they are testing the Roadster 2 Rockets.
No biggy. Probably fixed by OTA software update in a couple of weeks..
And why is that news?
Definetly looks like the videos I’ve seen of lithium batteries during thermal runaway. My money is on the car having hit something that punctured the battery.
The article explain why media focus on Tesla
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/5/29/1767826/-The-War-on-Tesla-Musk-and-the-Fight-for-the-Future
Wow, that is really something that it self combusted…