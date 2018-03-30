Watch Tesla Model S 75D Hit The Dyno
Check out this base 2017 Tesla Model S 75D on a non-linked all-wheel-drive dyno.
Due to the circumstances surrounding this Tesla Model S dyno test, the guys over at Tesla Repair Channel honestly had no clue what was going to happen. Being that the front and rear motors of the all-wheel-drive Tesla are independently powered, rated differently, and have different gear ratios — which makes the rollers spin at different speeds — this is surely an interesting test.
They find that horsepower is pretty consistent from test to test, but torque is a different story. However, they do admit to having to work the math a bit more to get the most accurate numbers, but this is a start. Check out the video to see their results. Then, share your thoughts in the comment section below or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum.
Video Description via Tesla Repair Channel on YouTube:
We decided to run a base model 2017 Tesla Model S 75D (corked rental car) on a DynoJet 424xLC2 non-linked AWD dyno, just to see what happens. Since the front and rear motors are powered independently, have different power ratings, and different gear ratios, we truly had no idea what would happen when the rollers were allowed to do their own thing. For an experiment on a Friday in between tuning sessions, it worked out well. We still have some fine tuning to do, as we can’t set separate gear ratios front to back, so we are thinking of splitting the difference between the front and rear ratios, and using that as our guideline. Horsepower stayed consistent, even as we messed with the ratios, so that will be unaffected when the time comes to run for real.
Come on down to the first annual Supercharged Sunday – All Tesla Dyno Day and BBQ on Sunday, August 5th, 2018, from 10am-5pm.
