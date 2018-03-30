Watch Tesla Model S 75D Hit The Dyno

9 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out this base 2017 Tesla Model S 75D on a non-linked all-wheel-drive dyno.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this Tesla Model S dyno test, the guys over at Tesla Repair Channel honestly had no clue what was going to happen. Being that the front and rear motors of the all-wheel-drive Tesla are independently powered, rated differently, and have different gear ratios — which makes the rollers spin at different speeds — this is surely an interesting test.

They find that horsepower is pretty consistent from test to test, but torque is a different story. However, they do admit to having to work the math a bit more to get the most accurate numbers, but this is a start. Check out the video to see their results. Then, share your thoughts in the comment section below or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum.