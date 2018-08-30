18 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Tesla faces Jaguar’s new all-electric powered vehicle

***UPDATE – Video added above

This video (sorry, it’s not embeddable here) shows us a battle that is fought between a Tesla Model S 75D and a Jaguar I-Pace – one of the hottest new electric cars on the planet.

The Tesla Model S75D features 362 horsepower and 486lb-ft of torque. While certainly, Top Gear could have used the most powerful Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode, smoked the Jaguar I-Pace and continued with life merrily ever after, this race is not that.

The Jaguar I-Pace comes with 394 horsepower and 513lb-ft of torque. The Model S 75D can sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.2 seconds. The Jaguar I-Pace accomplishes the same run in 4.5 seconds. The Tesla weighs in at 4,769 lbs (2,163 kilograms), while the Jaguar pushes the scale to a similar to Tesla 4,784 lbs (2,170 kilograms).

However, price wise, these vehicles do differ just a tad. The Model S 75D starts at $74,500 (without incentives), while the I-Pace starts at $69,500. Not that big of a difference, but the bean counters will want to take that into account. However, with just a 32 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of torque difference – in Jaguar’s favor – the race (what we all came here for) should be an interesting one.

You can jump to Top Gear’s official website to see these two battle it out in a drag race too.