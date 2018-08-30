UPDATE VIDEO – Top Gear Pits Tesla Model S 75D Against Jaguar I-Pace
Tesla faces Jaguar’s new all-electric powered vehicle
***UPDATE – Video added above
This video (sorry, it’s not embeddable here) shows us a battle that is fought between a Tesla Model S 75D and a Jaguar I-Pace – one of the hottest new electric cars on the planet.
The Tesla Model S75D features 362 horsepower and 486lb-ft of torque. While certainly, Top Gear could have used the most powerful Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode, smoked the Jaguar I-Pace and continued with life merrily ever after, this race is not that.
The Jaguar I-Pace comes with 394 horsepower and 513lb-ft of torque. The Model S 75D can sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.2 seconds. The Jaguar I-Pace accomplishes the same run in 4.5 seconds. The Tesla weighs in at 4,769 lbs (2,163 kilograms), while the Jaguar pushes the scale to a similar to Tesla 4,784 lbs (2,170 kilograms).
However, price wise, these vehicles do differ just a tad. The Model S 75D starts at $74,500 (without incentives), while the I-Pace starts at $69,500. Not that big of a difference, but the bean counters will want to take that into account. However, with just a 32 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of torque difference – in Jaguar’s favor – the race (what we all came here for) should be an interesting one.
You can jump to Top Gear’s official website to see these two battle it out in a drag race too.
Looks like the Tesla S driver lifted before the finish, hit a speed limiter or the editing of the film made it look so.
The least expensive S is over 80k now? Wow.
Yes, crazy… Model S is super expensive for what you get, and so many things I-Pace has that are not available on any Tesla… To start with, very comfortable seats… That are heated and cooled.
David, the i-Pace has a 90 kWh battery, correct? Doesn’t the 240-mile range seem a bit paltry for such a large battery? Model S 90D range is rated at 294 miles, why do you think there’s such a large range gap between the two? Is it the sleeker body design of the Model S? I would think the range should be higher, maybe Jaguar is being super conservative. I guess with the price point of the Jag being most on par with the 75D, the range is about equal to the Tesla equivalent. Seems a shame though that they can’t squeeze more range out of the i-Pace, but the front end probably eats miles.
I-Pace only tested and verified range is WLTP of 298, the 240 is estimated, lets wait for the EPA to release real data.
I-Pace is taller, and less aerodynamic then Model S, also heavier, stiffer chassis, and off road / track capable. So range is not as much of a concern… The darn chevy malibu gets better fuel economy then the Equinox too… Can you believe that?
I thought the base level IPace does only have 300hp not 400hp. Anyways, even if the $70000 base model on has 300hp it would still be better value than the Model S if you don’t need the extra cargo space.
Actually the base iPace has 400hp.
The WLTP test features a IPace with a 300 badge as well but that isn’t offered.
The base I-Pace will be faster then the First Edition model, as all the optional equipment on the FE model add mass… They all get the same power…
And you get the down votes for nothing. Two different iPace have been registered. The iPace 400 and the iPace 300. But it seems like Jaguar just got that one registered but mentions it nowhere. Maybe that was sort of a backup plan in case they had to lower the price. The iPace R on the other hand has been mentioned but not been registered. For now you can only order the iPace 400 as either the first edition or the standard version.
I collect down votes, aim for 100 per day…
To Insideevs: please noten that the Model S 75D can be considered full option in standard trim for 75k, with all the tech like hifi, air suspension , future proof (8 camera’s) etc. You only have to pay for autopilot activattion, even bigger rims, vegan leather, metallic Color.
How much would the Ipace cost compared to the substantially bigger Model S with 890 liters of lougage space.
Stil great accelaration from the iPace. Hope to see more comparison tests soon. Hope TopGear compares range too.
Next Test: iPace vs. Model 3 Dual Motor and Model 3 Performance.
How many iPaces do they build in 2019 ? 20.000 worldwide ?
Well, that was their initial projection, but it’s fallen since then. If they make 15k this year I will be surprised, and you probably won’t be able to get one for years, at this rate.
As far as price that is the manufacturer’s suggested retail, a car in demand will go for more.
The iPace looks really ugly .. Would not buy one on looks alone ..
You are pretty lonely in that opinion, I-Pace looks pretty good most people think, and in person looks better then pictures.
Might want to check your conversion on the ipace weight. Should be 2170 kg
Fixed. Thank you.
People like comparing I-PACE with Model X, because they’re both SUVs, but Model S is actually the closest competition in terms of interior size and price.
Model X interior is way larger than I-PACE. I sat in the I-PACE the other day and the back felt much like Model S.
Both are crossovers, not SUVs. But the iPace would kill the Model X in an off-road battle. Or Rallycross race.
Shouldn’t the I-Pace be compared to other new EV’s like the Model 3? The current model S is kind of ancient as far as EV’s go.