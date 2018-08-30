Tesla Model S, 3, X And Semi Unite In New Photo
Isn’t it a S3X(-y) Semi-Family?
Tesla just released a photo with four of its electric vehicles – three production cars (Model 3, Model S and Model X) and the upcoming Semi truck.
Well, the family is missing grandpa Roadster, and the new Roadster – although the new Roadster likes to hide in the trucks (remember the unveiling event?) so maybe it’s on the scene… we just don’t see it.
In case you’d like the image as wallpaper, here is a 2,560 x 1,440 version:
9 Comments on "Tesla Model S, 3, X And Semi Unite In New Photo"
Though I’ll be purchasing a TM3 in 2020, what I really need (not want) is a 4×4 quad cab Pickup EV.
“Model-T”
Love it – go Tesla!
Semi-S3X…
S3XSemi
Why would you stop half way?!
Not shown: Roadster or Roadster 2020.
I worry that the folks in Marketing are so young they don’t know about the original Roadster.
You cannot order the original roadster.
Those 4 are (semi)available.
Sure, but it is still a Tesla and a part of history.
I absolutely love the anti-grille of the Model 3. Getting rid of an ICE that is so inefficient that it needed a drag inducing grille to throw off waste heat is technological progress!
I do wish the Roadster was in the picture. Both of them actually the upcoming one AND the original Roadster…be proud of your humble beginnings.