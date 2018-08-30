  1. Home
Isn’t it a S3X(-y) Semi-Family?

Tesla just released a photo with four of its electric vehicles – three production cars (Model 3, Model S and Model X) and the upcoming Semi truck.

Well, the family is missing grandpa Roadster, and the new Roadster – although the new Roadster likes to hide in the trucks (remember the unveiling event?) so maybe it’s on the scene… we just don’t see it.

In case you’d like the image as wallpaper, here is a 2,560 x 1,440 version:

Tesla Model S, 3, X And Semi wallpaper

9 Comments on "Tesla Model S, 3, X And Semi Unite In New Photo"

(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Though I’ll be purchasing a TM3 in 2020, what I really need (not want) is a 4×4 quad cab Pickup EV.
“Model-T”

7 hours ago
SansIce

Love it – go Tesla!

7 hours ago
Bobish

Semi-S3X…

6 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

S3XSemi

4 hours ago
Prsnep

Why would you stop half way?!

1 hour ago
Vexar

Not shown: Roadster or Roadster 2020.

I worry that the folks in Marketing are so young they don’t know about the original Roadster.

5 hours ago
Gerhard Hauer

You cannot order the original roadster.
Those 4 are (semi)available.

4 hours ago
Speculawyer

Sure, but it is still a Tesla and a part of history.

41 minutes ago
Speculawyer

I absolutely love the anti-grille of the Model 3. Getting rid of an ICE that is so inefficient that it needed a drag inducing grille to throw off waste heat is technological progress!

I do wish the Roadster was in the picture. Both of them actually the upcoming one AND the original Roadster…be proud of your humble beginnings.

44 minutes ago