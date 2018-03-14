Watch What Happens When A Tesla Model 3 Battery Hits 0%

6 hours ago by Steven Loveday

Irritating comedy or a bit refreshing? That’s your call, but, nonetheless, these guys provide us with some more Tesla Model 3 education.

Yes, one could say that the folks in these videos are just a wee bit overzealous. But, they got a Model 3, and for the average ICE driver who’s just getting into the new Tesla for the first time – likely after a very long waiting period – we can’t blame them for being excited.

Many of the reviews that we publish are from experts like Alex on Autos, Edmunds, MotorTrend or other reputable publications. Others are from YouTubers that are generally EV owners and specifically, Tesla owners with some concept of the vehicles’ history and capabilities.

This gives our readers a mix of “traditional” automotive reviewers’ perspectives, along with opinions from “those in the know” about EVs, as well as amateur vloggers.

MilesPerHr is a YouTube channel run by Miles Branman, who calls himself a “freelance automotive journalist, photographer, and videographer.” He says that his job entitles him to vehicles ahead of their availability at dealerships.

We’re well aware that this is not really the case with the Model, although many reservation holders still haven’t driven the car, and some haven’t even seen it in person.

If you have a look at Branman’s previous videos, you can see that there’s an emphasis on luxury sports cars, with a few exceptions, but the Model 3 stands in a league of its own in terms of his “usual” focus. So, what does he think? What happens when he runs the Model 3 down to zero battery? Check it out and learn for yourself.