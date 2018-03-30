Check Out This Sea Of Tesla Model 3s Waiting For Delivery
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 3
Where are all those finished Tesla Model 3 sedans that have yet to be delivered?
The above question has been popping up quite often in our InsideEVs comment section. Just the other day, we reported that Tesla had passed 50,000 Model 3s produced, according to Bloomberg’s tracker. However, we want to remind you that the tracker is not necessarily accurate on a short-term basis, but it paints a fair picture. Our monthly sales scorecard doesn’t show 50k Model 3s delivered. What gives?
Since there are so many potential situations and variables here, it would be very hard to put a finger on it. Additionally, as we estimate Tesla delivery numbers, a lot of work is involved and we can’t divulge or explain all of our methods. Some obvious factors include (but are not limited to), showroom and test-drive vehicles, deliveries in Canada, and a long list of Model 3 vehicles in transit, as reported by Tesla.
According to this Tweet from Model 3 Owners Club, the latter is proving very true. It will be interesting to see how many of these vehicles Tesla can deliver in July:
I think Tesla has hired every car transport carrier in the Bay Area. Maybe even further 😁 https://t.co/f7XcoahC4Z
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) July 18, 2018
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Check Out This Sea Of Tesla Model 3s Waiting For Delivery"
9 trucks
Can’t wait to see July deliveries. We are so used to the narrative ” EV(fill in the blank) had a fantastic month delivering a whopping 2,000 units!” This is gonna be UUGE. December is always a big push. Remember when the Model S crossed the 5,000 mark which was miles past the previous 3,500 set by the Volt. Now the Model 3 is almost certain to break the 10,000 mark this month causing 25,000 record months for the 40+ US EV offering from here forward. As this article indicates, the pipe is primed with vehicles. With close to 4,000 Model 3’s produced per week, the stage is set for at least nine months but most likely two years. Then arrives the Model Y. Stir and repeat.
PRAISED BE LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS co2.earth