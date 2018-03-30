  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Check Out This Sea Of Tesla Model 3s Waiting For Delivery

Check Out This Sea Of Tesla Model 3s Waiting For Delivery

Tesla Model 3

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 3

Where are all those finished Tesla Model 3 sedans that have yet to be delivered?

The above question has been popping up quite often in our InsideEVs comment section. Just the other day, we reported that Tesla had passed 50,000 Model 3s produced, according to Bloomberg’s tracker. However, we want to remind you that the tracker is not necessarily accurate on a short-term basis, but it paints a fair picture. Our monthly sales scorecard doesn’t show 50k Model 3s delivered. What gives?

Related Content
Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard
Tesla Q2 Production - Model 3 Hits 28,578, Total Reaches 53,339
Is Tesla Stockpiling The Model 3 To Delay The Tax Credit Expiration?

Since there are so many potential situations and variables here, it would be very hard to put a finger on it. Additionally, as we estimate Tesla delivery numbers, a lot of work is involved and we can’t divulge or explain all of our methods. Some obvious factors include (but are not limited to), showroom and test-drive vehicles, deliveries in Canada, and a long list of Model 3 vehicles in transit, as reported by Tesla.

According to this Tweet from Model 3 Owners Club, the latter is proving very true. It will be interesting to see how many of these vehicles Tesla can deliver in July:

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Check Out This Sea Of Tesla Model 3s Waiting For Delivery"

newest oldest most voted
Bul_gar

9 trucks

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
M Hovis

Can’t wait to see July deliveries. We are so used to the narrative ” EV(fill in the blank) had a fantastic month delivering a whopping 2,000 units!” This is gonna be UUGE. December is always a big push. Remember when the Model S crossed the 5,000 mark which was miles past the previous 3,500 set by the Volt. Now the Model 3 is almost certain to break the 10,000 mark this month causing 25,000 record months for the 40+ US EV offering from here forward. As this article indicates, the pipe is primed with vehicles. With close to 4,000 Model 3’s produced per week, the stage is set for at least nine months but most likely two years. Then arrives the Model Y. Stir and repeat.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Mister G

PRAISED BE LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS co2.earth

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 seconds ago