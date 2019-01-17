Tesla Heated Seats: Model 3 VS. Model S. What’s Better? Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We’re learning more and more that not all Tesla vehicles are the same.

As more reviews come forth, and especially those from owners of multiple Tesla vehicles, we’re getting a better idea of the difference between the Model 3, Model S, and Model X. While the cars are very similar in many ways, there are certainly details that set them apart. In this recent video, YouTuber Erik Strait uses a Flir camera to help determine which Tesla sedan has better heated seats.

For those unfamiliar with a Flir camera, it’s used for thermal imaging. Erik heard from a friend that the heated seats in his Model 3 aren’t warming up enough and/or fast enough. However, others have shared that their heated seats work just fine. Could this be another situation that’s based on early vehicles versus more recent vehicles? We do know that Tesla made changes to the Model 3 seats at one point. We’ll have to wait and see if Erik can run another test to answer that question.

At this point, we only have a comparison to the system in the Model S. As you can see from Erik’s video, both systems work well. In fact, there’s not much of a discrepancy between the two cars. However, keep in mind that the Model S has heated side bolsters and a heated steering wheel, neither of which are present in the Model 3. This could surely make a difference to someone driving the cars.

Do you own a Tesla Model 3 or Model S? Actually, do you own both? Let us know your experiences in the comment section below.

