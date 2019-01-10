Tesla Model 3 vs Honda Civic – Why 400+ Miles Makes Sense
For EVs to overtake gas cars, they need to offer over 400 miles of range.
Some people would disagree with the above statement. This is because the average commute in the U.S. is less than a half hour. Many EV owners will tell you that they simply don’t need a ton of range. Of course, this makes road trips difficult. However, for everyday driving, an EV with some 150 miles of range should suffice. Ben Sullins believes that while most people may not need long-range electric cars, range and convenience must reach or exceed parity with gas-powered cars if EVs are going to completely replace them.
As it stands right now, few EVs have significant range. Part of this is due to the fact that long-range electric cars are expensive. This is changing for the better, but it will take time before we have a wide selection of affordable long-range electric vehicles. Even the longest range electric cars available today only offer 300-some miles, and they’re the most expensive EVs available to today, manufactured by Tesla. Most typical long-range electric cars offer around 250 miles or so. This means that owners of battery-electric vehicles may be smart to keep an ICE vehicle around for long trips, especially in cold climates.
EV adoption will occur at a much more accelerated rate if people can’t poke holes in the concept of EV ownership. If the positives continue to grow and the negatives go away, it’s inevitable that more people will move to electric vehicles.
Ben compares range in a Tesla Model 3 to a Honda Civic. Watch the video for his detailed take. Then, share your opinion with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube:
Some say that a 150 mile EV is all we need and that a 400+ mile EV isn’t necessary. I disagree. If we want EVs to replace fossil fuel based cars entirely, we need to achieve parity in terms of range and convenience. In this video, we look at what that would take using the Honda Civic and the Tesla Model 3.
One can also rent a car for long-distance trips, which tend to not be spur-of-the-moment things anyway
the video though is focused on what a post ICE landscape would need to look like to match today’s convienence
I’m not sure I agree. My Mazda 3 has ~300 miles of range. That’s nice, because it saves me from having to make lots of quick trips to a gas station, and I don’t need to stop to refuel when I drive 220 miles to visit family. With a 200-mile EV, I can skip most of those trips by fueling at home. The long-range trip wouldn’t be a big deal if it took 10 mins to recharge instead of 30-40. I don’t necessarily need a bigger battery, a faster charging one would be fine.
If you have 400 you are just dragging around extra weight. I came from 75 mile cars, Leaf and Spark. With the 315 mile range TM3, most of the range I don’t use. Starting with the fact that I don’t fill up more than about 285, as per the maker’s recommendation. Then, I consider anything with 2 digits (<100 miles) to be an indication that its time to charge. Just as with gas cars having less than 1/4 tank is an indication to gas up.
I commute 30 miles, or 60 miles a day minimum, and charge about every two days. There are chargers both at work and at home.
I agree. I think the only point of a 400-mile battery is to ultimately prove it is currently a bad idea. As Scott says, you are just hauling around too much unnecessary weight and burning energy to do so. When the battery gets lighter it will hurt less, but ultimately it’s just learning new methods. If you are traveling 600-mile weekly round trips you are an outlier. Not saying you don’t, just saying it is not smart to build to outliers. If it happens a few times per year what is an extra hour or two annually to give up stopping at a gas station 50 times a year entering your zip code and selecting “no” I don’t want a slurpy with that.
If I had two identically speced EVs one with a 250 mile range and one with a 400 mile range, I would not seriously consider the 400 mile range one. Maybe some retirement travel trailer scenario. But that is years down the road. And, for retirement stuff I would be willing to invest the time and effort to snipe a used one.
I completely disagree on two fronts.
First, Civic is an economy car with front wheel drive platform, weak engine, noisy interior and no autopilot. It cannot be directly compared to a premium enthusiast grade rear wheel drive platform car. To match M3 performance you need a RWD platform V-8 (or turbo-six) ICE car. Cars like this have lower cruising range than the Civic.
Second, A Civic owner does not have a gas station in his garage. He cannot refuel at home and have his gas tank full every morning.
Others have touched on this, but the author’s idea of “convenience” is focused on the occasional long trip and not the daily commute. I never have to go out of my way to charge my Bolt for my commute. I have to plan a stop or two on a trip at a charger, always at a meal time anyway. For these reasons, I tell people that my Bolt is the second most convenient car I have ever owned. The only car that is more convenient is the CMax Energi (a PHEV) – the best of both worlds.