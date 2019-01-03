Tesla Model 3 Vs. Genesis G70: Video

49 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Can the new hottest new kid on the block keep up with its electric counterpart?

When it comes to competing against the Tesla Model 3, the Genesis G70 is no slouch. At least if, unlike us, you can forgive its internal combustion engine. Recently crowned car of the year by MotorTrend — which, for whatever reason, didn’t include the new Performance variant of the mid-sized Tesla sedan in its contest — the Kia Stinger-based sports sedan is the heir apparent to the gasoline-fueled sports sedan throne. The video above, from the Redline Reviews YouTube channel, takes a look at how the two compare.

The review kicks off discussing the styling, both inside and out. Despite the dimensions of the two contenders being equal, the differences are rather huge. Of course, many elements of style can be subjective, so there may be room for disagreement here, especially when it comes to the exterior. It’s inside the car that things become more interesting.

The Korean car, with its upgraded interior, has a more traditional type of luxury feel. Our host here brings up the Bentley brand as he discusses how its vast swaths of animal hide cover the dash, seats, and steering wheel. Certainly the quilting on the door panels and heated and ventilated front thrones look upscale, and better adapted to sporty driving than those in the American car. Its switchgear isn’t overpopulated either and, for the most part, seems thoughtfully laid out.

Still, it falls down in a couple areas: the rear seating area is cramped and it aside from featuring Apple Carplay and Android auto compatibility — something the Model 3 lacks — its in-car technology is somewhat wanting. It “features” a 7-inch screen running software borrowed from lesser vehicles in the Hyundai lineup. It does, though, offer a 360-degree camera view, another thing the Model 3 currently lacks.

For its part the Model 3, as our readers are no doubt aware, employs an entirely different design philosophy. Styling is minimalistic, with the accent firmly on technology instead of buttons and bows. Aside from its steering wheel, there is no leather in this interior, the surfaces are plainer, but the cabin feels more spacious due to the advantages of having a drivetrain that doesn’t intrude on interior space. The glass roof panels also accentuate its airiness.

As far as on-the-road performance, our host is quite impressed by the experience the Genesis offers. He calls it very European and definitely superior to competitors from Japanese manufacturers. The optional twin turbo V-6 has lots of power and its sound can be artificially augmented (blech), but it’s also very thirsty. Like 18-mpg-city thirsty (double-blech). Its steering is very direct and this rear-wheel-drive variant can make the backend step out under the right circumstances.

If you thought it might have an edge on the Tesla here, you’d be wrong. At least, according to this reviewer. With its instant response, superior acceleration, excellent grip, and even-more-direct steering, the Tesla making our host giggle while accelerating, turning, or doing both of these at the same time.

There are lots of other points made in the video which are quite salient, so we recommend finding the time to watch it. It’s a little over 35 minutes in length, but it presented well enough that the time passses quickly. Enjoy!

Video description:

As electrification continues to grow in popularity around the world, we’re seeing a huge shift in vehicle technology among car brands with #Tesla leading the change in what people are demanding in today’s modern cars. In previous years, compact sport sedans were often the vehicle of choice for younger drivers looking to make their first big purchase fresh out of college. Today, both Tesla and #Genesis are the newcomers on the block with the #Model3 being the first all-electric sport sedan to offer over 300 miles of range with either RWD or available dual motor AWD. While the all-new 2019 #G70 offers a more traditional approach with two turbocharged gasoline engines, standard RWD or AWD, and the availability of an enthusiast friendly 6-speed manual transmission on 2.0T Sport trims. For the first time ever, we have two compact sport sedans from new brands designed to not only steal sales from Germany, but give this new tech savvy buyers a glimpse into the future of motoring… But which one is actually the better option?

Source: YouTube