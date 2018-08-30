Tesla Model 3 Vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Silent performance versus impressive Italian design.

For the most part, Alfa Romeos don’t get the praise they deserve. For us in Europe, the jokes about Alfa Romeo’s poor dependability, packed with the brand’s rather bland models in recent years, have all amounted to us hating what is actually a rich history filled brand. However, in recent years, and especially with the advent of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the Italian carmaker is getting back to the once claimed spot among the greatest cars available on the market today.

This video by Young Tesla gives us a gorgeous dark gray Alfa Romeo Giulia, pitted against a pearl white Tesla Model 3. Silent performance, wrapped in a rather clean & good looking package, but rather bland when compared to the Alfa. On the other hand, the Giulia is filled with perfectly matched design details, a great silhouette, a gorgeous interior, and that exhaust note. While this isn’t the much famed Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, this still does provide some impressive performance.

For those who put a premium on performance, the all-aluminum 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in the Alfa Romeo delivers 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque. Thanks to a four-wheel drive system, the Giulia will sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 5.1 seconds. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 Performance will do the 0-60mph (0-97km/h) run in around just 3.5 seconds.

Above, you will find a quick comparison video, without going in too much depth. Clearly, the Model 3 wins. But it’s impressive how well the Alfa Romeo Giulia hangs. Press play and check the comparison out.