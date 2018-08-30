Tesla Model 3 In Deep Blue Metallic Stuns With Vossen Wheels

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Tuned and customized electric cars are quickly becoming the norm.

With the success of the Tesla Model 3, comes the tuning industry. After all, nobody likes to see their stock car, parked next to another one of the same. Hence, people love to modify their vehicles based on their personal preferences. And thanks to its electric motors, you can’t really impact the performance of the vehicle through ECU tuning, so a lot of owners turn to the wheel industry to modify their vehicles. In turn, vehicles like this beautiful Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model 3 can be taken to a whole new level.

For this Model 3, the wheel setup comes courtesy of Vossen Wheels. Well-known for their quality, but affordable wheel setup, Vossen has been one of the most popular wheel companies in the world in the recent few years. And their customer support, alongside build quality, ensures that this trend will continue going forward.

This mid-size electric sedan comes with a set of Vossen Hybrid Forged wheels. Basically, these wheels are a unique beast. Tracing its roots back to the classic ten-spoke styling of the Vossen CV1, the Vossen Hybrid Forged VFS-10 wheels utilizes the wheel makers’ advanced flow-forming technology to produce a lighter and stronger barrel. The VFS-10 serves as the monoblock counterpart to the two-piece Vossen x Work VWS-1, blending the affordability of a cast wheel and strength of a forged wheel.

For this build, the wheels are built in sizes of 20×9.5 in the front and 20×9.5 in the rear. Thanks to a Silver Metallic finish, they work really well with the Deep Blue Metallic exterior finish of this Model 3. In turn, the owner will have no problem differentiating his vehicle from the rest of the Model 3s out there. Furthermore, a lot of prying eyes will also be something the owner will have to get a custom to. You can check out the full media gallery of this build right below.