Tesla Model 3 VINs Soar, Largest Batch Registration To Date

Tesla Model 3

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 2

Tesla is registering new Model 3 VINs with the NHTSA at a breakneck pace.

Each time we report about Tesla Model 3 VIN registrations the news can only get better, right? Of course, since the number can only go up. The news, however, is how quickly it climbs and how much larger the batches are becoming.

This latest batch of Model 3 VINs amounts to a total of 7,237, which is the largest single lump of registrations thus far. Now, this pushes the highest registered VIN up over the 50K mark, at 51,699. The automaker just recently registered 5,000 VINs – a previous record – and then added another 3,000 within a matter of days.

As always, we will say again that VIN registrations may correlate with production, but do not tell the whole story. This is especially true with Tesla since the automaker has had a reputation for going out of order and not being very transparent with its VIN numbers.

With that being said, looking at what we know at this point, as well as consulting Bloomberg’s Model 3 tracker – now showing over 30,000 copies manufactured (article linked above) – this all seems pretty logical. While early on, it was next to impossible to know exactly what was happening with numbers related to Model 3 production, systems and estimates have evened out due to growing consistency.

May is still not over, yet the month has seemed pretty solid for Tesla Model 3 production and deliveries, especially when compared to the last few months of estimated data, along with reported VIN registrations during those months.

Source: Teslarati

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker's popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the "optional" (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge.

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 VINs Soar, Largest Batch Registration To Date"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
Terawatt
Guest
Terawatt

Great. Looks like we are about where we should have been in October.

If quality is up as well, there’s hope..! 😂

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Gasbag
Guest
Gasbag

So how long before the TM3 surpasses the Bolt EV in cumulative sales?

5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago