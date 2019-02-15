Tesla Model 3 Versus Snow Drift On Two-Lane Highway: Video
30 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY
Not a drag race this time.
Here we feature a different type of versus.
It’s the Tesla Model 3 versus a…snow drift on an otherwise pretty clear two-lane highway.
This is one of the scariest of driving situations. If you’ve never encountered this, then consider yourself lucky.
The scare comes from the fact that you’re traveling at speed on a relatively clear road. Then, out of nowhere, this big snow drift appears. You’re mostly relying on the car’s systems and tires to keep you going straight in such a situation. However, it’s obvious in the video that some driver input and correction was required.
Winter driving is never fun, but this is the most unexpected and startling of scenarios. Luckily, the car pulls through and everyone remains safe.
Click play in the video above to take a look.
Video description:
I was out filming a video (on a different topic) when I unexpectedly hit a giant snow drift on a two-lane highway. The Tesla Model 3 RWD handled it like a champ.
Intro 0:01 and footage 0:59.
I was not using Autopilot at the time.
