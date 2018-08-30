  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Versus A 37-Pound Boulder

Tesla Model 3 Versus A 37-Pound Boulder

58 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 5

How about a huge rock landing in your passenger seat with no warning?

This Tesla Model 3 owner didn’t expect to have an instant driving companion, but we’re glad he’s okay. Jade Insko was driving his Model 3 on SR 14 near Cape Horn, Washington when a 37-pound boulder fell through his windshield and parked itself in his passenger seat. He told Fox 12:

All of a sudden, my car just seemed to explode as this 37-pound rock flew through the windshield, smashed into the dashboard, and bounced directly into the passenger seat.

Additional Tesla Model 3 News:
Watch Slo-Mo Video Of Tesla Model 3 Crash Test: Plus Bolt Comparison
Tesla Model 3 Fares Well In Rollover Crash
Watch These NHTSA Tesla Model 3 Crash Test Videos

Insko had no warning that the large rock was heading toward his brand-new Tesla, and after it happened, he wasn’t really sure what was going on. He came to a sudden stop and tried to assess the situation. Insko continued:

I just pulled forward slowly with my hazards on, I couldn’t see anything, I had glass in my face and eyes and a giant hole in my windshield.

He realized quickly that many rocks must have fallen since there was other damage to the front of his Model 3. The force of the largest boulder pushed the steering wheel toward him, but aside from cuts from the glass, he was not severely injured. If the rock had landed on him, this would be a very different story.

Insko points out that this situation is very unsafe for drivers and it’s not the first time he’s seen rocks hurling down toward the roadway. He shared:

In some areas like Cape Horn, there are rock falls often, there are rocks on the road as you drive through there, and I feel like the department of transportation needs to do more for more public safety in those areas.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, this mountainous area is closely watched. Drivers are reminded to call emergency services if they witness falling rocks. However, Insko thinks further precautions are immediately necessary. He concludes:

I feel like it’s only a matter of time before there’s a real tragedy.

He’s kept the large boulder as a reminder of what could have been.

Source: KPTV (Fox 12 Oregon)

3 photos

TESLA MODEL 3

32 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

Categories: Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Versus A 37-Pound Boulder"

newest oldest most voted
TM21

It looks like it tried out the driver’s seat first and then tried out the passenger seat and then decided to stay in the passenger’s seat.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Chris Hansen

That was close.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Kosh

Major news stories: “Electric vehicle hit by rock, are they really safe?”

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Really disappointed in the performance of the windshield wiper. It should have been able to clear that scratch in the window without bending like that.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
F150 Brian

It’s just a training issue. If someone trained the mountain how to use the door handles, the rock could have opened the door instead of the using brute force entry method.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago