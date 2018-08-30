Tesla Model 3 V9 Software Review: Video

60 M BY MARK KANE

New software brings substantial improvement to the Tesla Model 3.

Larry Benjamin, as promised in the Tesla Model 3 review after 7 months of ownership, presents the follow-up video on V9 software.

Here are the topics:

autopilot vehicle recognition (shows sizes of vehicles as well as pedestrians/motorcycles)

redesigned navigation controls (closer to the driver)

redesigned ventilation control (nice looking animation)

app launcher

better organized media selections

web access (could be distracting)

classic Atari video games (only when Park)

dash cam recording (using pen drive)

Autopilot (getting better)