Tesla Model 3 V9 Software Review: Video
New software brings substantial improvement to the Tesla Model 3.
Larry Benjamin, as promised in the Tesla Model 3 review after 7 months of ownership, presents the follow-up video on V9 software.
Here are the topics:
- autopilot vehicle recognition (shows sizes of vehicles as well as pedestrians/motorcycles)
- redesigned navigation controls (closer to the driver)
- redesigned ventilation control (nice looking animation)
- app launcher
- better organized media selections
- web access (could be distracting)
- classic Atari video games (only when Park)
- dash cam recording (using pen drive)
- Autopilot (getting better)
Can’t wait for my v9 update. I wish Tesla sped up the roll out of the new version.