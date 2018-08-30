Tesla Model 3 V9 Software Review: Video

  1. Home
New software brings substantial improvement to the Tesla Model 3.

Larry Benjamin, as promised in the Tesla Model 3 review after 7 months of ownership, presents the follow-up video on V9 software.

Here are the topics:

  • autopilot vehicle recognition (shows sizes of vehicles as well as pedestrians/motorcycles)
  • redesigned navigation controls (closer to the driver)
  • redesigned ventilation control (nice looking animation)
  • app launcher
  • better organized media selections
  • web access (could be distracting)
  • classic Atari video games (only when Park)
  • dash cam recording (using pen drive)
  • Autopilot (getting better)
TM3x2 Chris

Can’t wait for my v9 update. I wish Tesla sped up the roll out of the new version.

53 minutes ago