Tesla Model 3 Breaks Into Top 5 Best-Selling Passenger Cars In U.S.

BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 is now the 5th best-selling passenger car in the U.S.

Tesla Model 3 devoured the competition of any kind, regardless of powertrain type.

In August, sales increased to around 17,800, which is an all-time record for any plug-in model.

Good Car Bad Car sales stats (with higher estimations of Model 3 sales than ours – 20,450), shows Model 3 is now the fifth best-selling passenger car in the country (it would be at our 17,800 figure, too)! Only the high-volume Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Honda Accord and Toyota Corolla Family were able to sell in more volume, but at full swing of 10,000 cars a week and 40,000 a month, it’s just a matter of time before the Model 3 rises to the top.

Comparing Tesla Model 3 to all kinds of cars (trucks, SUVs, etc. included), in August it was 18th based on our estimations or 15th according to Good Car Bad Car. Either way, it’s in an amazing position.

Source: Good Car Bad Car via Teslarati