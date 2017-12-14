Tesla Model 3 User Interface With Gesture Controls? – Video
What if the Tesla Model 3’s already all-encompassing touch-screen display responded to gesture controls?
Though the Tesla Model 3’s simplistic design relies on a touch screen to perform nearly every function in the vehicle, and it may seem like the way of the future, it can also be problematic. Other automakers have moved to eliminate physical knobs and buttons, which has led to mixed reviews.
People have a need for the tactile experience. We’re used to being able to grab a knob to turn the audio volume up or down or adjust the temperature in our vehicles. Additionally, dealing with a touch screen and multiple layers of menus can find you reaching and taking your eyes and concentration off the road. Once the car is “driving itself,” this will be less of an issue, but for now, it’s something that should be seriously considered.
Teslarati discovered the above video outlining some work by Michael Cherkashin, Creative Director at Hug Agency in Los Angeles. Cherkashin realized that some areas of the screen may be out of reach for people or certain features may be difficult to access for “righties” or “lefties.” Moreover, different people may prioritize different facets of the touch screen over others.
To combat this issue, Cherkashin redesigned the Model 3 UI to allow for individual adjustments. Users can move screen functions around to suit their reach and needs. He also took it a step further by adding two- and three-finger gesture controls, much like you would use on a tablet or smartphone. However, these gesture controls are specific to dealing with the audio system and climate control (the two key areas that many people complain about not having tactile control over in cars without physical button and knobs).
What do you think of this idea? Will all vehicles eventually rely on screens, gestures, and voice control instead of buttons and knobs?
Source: Teslarati
To be honest I really think this is unsafe.
So that guy wasn’t flipping me off, this morning?
To combat this issue, Cherkashin should have just added some physical buttons…
I think LED screens have their place for sure but until you don’t need to keep your eyes on the road as you hurdle down the road in a 2 ton box of steel and glass going 70mph think tactile buttons are really the safe way to go.
Amen. Its more than unsafe. Having a kid in the front seat will become as dangerous and giving them matches and dynamite on the 4th of July. Can you imagine how a car could respond when a kid waves his/her arms around for a variety of reasons?
All it will take is one big death and huge lawsuit in the news, and all the automakers stupid enough to use gestures will disable them.
I think multi input control is a great idea. One of my only concerns about the model3 is the screen only controls is the lack of tactile input. By being able to turn down the fan with a simple 3 finger swipe while keeping eyes on the road is awesome!
I agree. Funny how some seem scared of new ideas. The HUG interface is very promising. Done properly, the learning curve would be short and safety increased greatly.
I was so disappointed when Microsoft promoted Kinect, first known as Project Natal, as an answer to buggy voice control, then relegated it to a gaming-only platform. Now Kinect is history.
I read how the even the military was working with gesture control as the top pick for UI on many systems.
Cars and home theater systems need a combination of voice control, motion control and specialised touch control. Nothing more frustrating than buying a too tier OLED TV and getting a remote you have to talk to or speaking to a smarthome system. Using the little cursor is maddening!
Voice control is 20+ years in the making and it still needs another 20 years of refinement, it seems. Too many things interfere with your commands.
Gesture seems smartest, and HUG’s solution of touch sensing takes care of that human need to connect to a machine tactiley (If that is a word 🙂 )
New ideas are great when they enhance an experience. In this case no one asked physical controls be removed because they were troublesome. Think about it – even though cell phones have touch screens they all have physical volume controls.
Its ever changing. Where has the home button gone on iPhone X or the latest Samsung Galaxies?
When my cellphone is in it’s suction cup mount, the mount often interferes with the volume buttons. I resorted to a flimsier mount which suffers from vibration. I’d rather voice control volume or move my hand or finger in front of it as not to have to reach or touch it, taking my focus off the road.
Modern cars require you to plug in a lightning or mini usb in order to use Apple Carplay or Android Auto, which seems clunky and inconvenient when it should wirelessly sync.
I’ve had numerous problems with auto switchgear over the years. Knobs and tiny plastic buttons break.
This stuff is always evolving as it should.
I rather have always listening voice commands.
OK 3, wipers on. (wipers turn on and wiper UI opens on screen)
OK 3, wipers off.
OK 3, open glove box.
OK 3, call “Julie”
OK 3, Music on. (music turns on and music UI opens on screen)
OK 3, Music off.
This may already be part of the Voice Activated Controls mentioned on the Window Sticker.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV
Voice controls should be there in Model 3, although I haven’t seen them yet. I still think there should be a good option that doesn’t require voice. For example, when kids are asleep in the car or riding with the windows down at highway speed.
The multi-touch inputs suggest in this video are a brilliant solution to the common features that would have knobs in traditional cars. Tapping over and over is a terrible way to adjust volume and fan speed.
Oh, the problems with voice activation! The Amazon Alexa in my kitchen can’t hear if the music is too loud. When the phone rings I’m shouting at my smart home device.
The funniest encounters with voice activation seem to be also the most frustrating such as when you’re halfway through a command to change the channel and the dog barks or somebody in the room speaks up and the device completely does something you do not want it to do.
Have you ever gotten into an argument with a voice-activated device in your car I have. My favorite is when I literally tell the kids in the car to be quiet as I am going to speak to the nav system or change the temperature. Just having to shut everybody up so I can do something is in itself, stupid, let alone when 50% of the time when they mess up and say something and I have to try all over again.
Speakerphone in car is aggravating as well. We get used to turning down the fan velocity so the voice system can work.
I was hoping for genuflect controls, when I take my Model 3 or Model Y into St. Elons hallowed Tesla service centers, for routine maintenance.
OLEDs ars the future. The is no doubt that the touchscreen is here to stay so we better figure out how to make that user interaction simpler and safer as a dashboard filled with buttons and knobs can be very distracting.
Buttons and knobs will become vestigial appendages in cars. Especially as OLEDs allow designers to literally wrap a car dashboard around the driver. Today’s laptop screen in the middle of the 3’s dash will look funny and outdated. Ergonomically, it’s safer to have HVAC and radio controls closer, requiring less reach. A simple gesture over that screen would work great as long as it’s not easily misinterpreted.
There are major challenges in this field. The one advantage dials and switches have is that even a caveman can use ’em. On/off, turn dial right for up, left for down, etc.. But today, some dials have three or four functions so the caveman still has to learn new skills when he enters that environment. Its those added sub dials and extra pushes that tell us tbere has to be a better way. Look at the control stalk for your wipers in the typical modern car!
It’s going to be really entertaining driving 75 mph, screen freezes and goes dark, as you enter into a blinding downpour.
(UI designers: Oh crap, we didn’t think about that!)
I really like the idea of “no need to look away from the road” gesture controls, but the “rotate three fingers” is a very awkward gesture.
What would be much better… is three fingers swiping up or down, which is a much more comfortable.