Tesla Model 3 Was #1 Selling Car In Netherlands In March 2019

Tesla Model 3 shines in the Netherlands

According to official stats, in March, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling car of any kind in the Netherlands with 2,195 new registrations (5.6% of all sales).

We failed to spot a single model that would be above 1,000 registrations, and we believe that the second-best plug-in model is below 500 (full sales report from the Netherlands is expected later this month).

Anyways, after three months of 2019 – the Model 3 is now at #5 YTD:

Volkswagen Golf (all versions) – 3,626 (3.1% share) Ford Focus – 3,567 / 3,1% share) Volkswagen Polo – 3,402 / 2,9% share) KIA Picanto – 3,109 / 2,7% share) Tesla Model 3 – 2,707 / 2,3% share)

The results are amazing from all ways, but we must remember that Tesla had a high number of orders early and it’s too early to judge the demand from the initial outcome.

In total, Tesla registrations stand at 2,209 in March (including 8 Model S and 6 Model X) and 2,761 YTD.

