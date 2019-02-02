Tesla Model 3 Is Top Rated Luxury Compact Car By Consumer Reports
It’s the only one in its class to score over 90 total points.
This just in.
Consumer Reports, in its March 2019 edition, has declared the Tesla Model 3 as the #1 rated luxury compact car. The Model 3 scored a near-perfect 92 points in total.
We should point out that Consumer Reports has been critical of Tesla over the years, but these rankings aren’t based on aspects like reliability and service. Those are two areas where Tesla still often struggles.
The rankings seen here all pertain just to the car. What’s it like to drive? How good or bad value is it for your money? Is it comfortable? In those various categories, the Model 3 wins in the luxury compact car class. It scored 92 total points, whereas the next closest vehicle got just 87.
As witness is the larger image below, in the compact hybrid / electric cars class, the Chevy Bolt and conventional Toyota Prius tie for first. The Nissan LEAF and Toyota Prius Prime grab the next two spots. Meanwhile, the Chevy Volt is midpack and the BMW i3 comes in dead last in the segment.
7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Is Top Rated Luxury Compact Car By Consumer Reports"
Well it beat the kia, thats always a good start.
It beat every car.
Don’t underestimate Stinger. It’s very potent value among comparable ICE cars with 0-60 in 4.7 sec. Like with Bolt, it’s the brand name that makes it underappreciated. Otherwise, it might eclipse Tesla 3 (ie. if Tesla 3 wears Chevy badge)
Looking at the chart, the Bolt has the lowest score for comfort according to consumer reports…
Not that I personally have anything against the Bolt, but let us be honest, if Tesla Model 3 has a chevy badge, it would still outsell the Bolt.
Hmm, so the Tesla Model 3 IS the most luxurious car in its class.
Not according to certain folks who will inevitably show up here shortly.
I wonder what metric they are using to label Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf, Prius and etc as compacts? Officially they are classified as midsized :/
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=39836&id=39752&id=39860#tab4