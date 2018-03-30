Tesla Model 3 To Appear At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
33 M BY MARK KANE
Tesla finally is going to officially present the Model 3 in Europe.
It’s around a year after delivering the first units to customers in the U.S.
The first opportunity for Europe will be the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed (12-15 July) in the UK.
The news comes from British Model 3 reservation holders that received invitations to come check out the car, but there is no info whether there will be any chances for a test drive.
Previously, the Model 3 was presented in Europe, but only unofficially.
The 25th anniversary of Goodwood Festival of Speed should be abounding with plug-in cars, so it’s worth considering a visit to the event.
Tesla seems to like the Goodwood Festival Of Speed and returns there from time to time. In 2016, the Model X P90D was even racing on the track:
Source: Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!