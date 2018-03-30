  1. Home
33 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla finally is going to officially present the Model 3 in Europe.

It’s around a year after delivering the first units to customers in the U.S.

The first opportunity for Europe will be the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed (12-15 July) in the UK.

The news comes from British Model 3 reservation holders that received invitations to come check out the car, but there is no info whether there will be any chances for a test drive.

Previously, the Model 3 was presented in Europe, but only unofficially.

The 25th anniversary of Goodwood Festival of Speed should be abounding with plug-in cars, so it’s worth considering a visit to the event.

Tesla Model 3 To Appear At Goodwood Festival Of Speed (Source: Electrek)

Tesla seems to like the Goodwood Festival Of Speed and returns there from time to time. In 2016, the Model X P90D was even racing on the track:

Source: Electrek

