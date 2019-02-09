  1. Home
46 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 3

With a bang and a boom, the fun comes to an end in China.

But not for long.

A Tesla Model 3 test drive car in China apparently crashed rather hard. The result? A wrecked Model 3 and no more test drives.

Just for a day or so though.

The aftermath (seen in the image and video below) looks a bit like when that Model 3 collided head-on with a pole. Though the speed in this wreck here is obviously quite a bit slower.

Within what appears to be a day of the crash, a replacement Model 3 arrives for a new round of test drives.

We should point out that test drives in China only just begun awhile back. So, it didn’t take long to wreck one and take it out of service. However, with a car as quick as the Tesla Model 3 Performance, it seems a bump or two is inevitable. Not everyone is accustomed to this sort of insane acceleration.

3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Test Drive Ends With A Bang: Video"

tupolev141

A car for everyday driving with the performance of a sports car. 99% of the people that will be driving it won’t be able to handle it. They should deliver them by default in chill mode and only unlock the full potential after an extra car handling course.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
fotomoto

Stereotypes happen. 😉

12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Rightofthepeople

I was wondering how long that would take!

#dontwannabecalledracistbut

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago