46 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

With a bang and a boom, the fun comes to an end in China.

But not for long.

A Tesla Model 3 test drive car in China apparently crashed rather hard. The result? A wrecked Model 3 and no more test drives.

Just for a day or so though.

The aftermath (seen in the image and video below) looks a bit like when that Model 3 collided head-on with a pole. Though the speed in this wreck here is obviously quite a bit slower.

Model 3 test car crashed and all test drive in Shenzhen got cancelled /facepalm. Video from local WeChat group pic.twitter.com/n3ifTpkVpV — Kelvin Yang (@KelvinYang7) February 7, 2019

First Tesla Model 3 Performance Crash in China. Test Drive Car in Shenzhen, 3.5 second (0-100Km/h) isn’t for everyone. Photo credit to 新出行小编 via Weibo #Tesla #TeslaChina #Model3Performance #TeslaCrash #特斯拉 pic.twitter.com/K6NsT4QiIv — JayinShanghai (@ShanghaiJayin) February 7, 2019

Within what appears to be a day of the crash, a replacement Model 3 arrives for a new round of test drives.

New test drive vehicle arrived pic.twitter.com/o3ajG7FXDh — Kelvin Yang (@KelvinYang7) February 8, 2019

We should point out that test drives in China only just begun awhile back. So, it didn’t take long to wreck one and take it out of service. However, with a car as quick as the Tesla Model 3 Performance, it seems a bump or two is inevitable. Not everyone is accustomed to this sort of insane acceleration.