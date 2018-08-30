Tesla Model 3 Accident: TeslaCam Shows Why You Need A Dashcam
This Model 3 was totaled by another driver who should not have been behind the wheel
This month, Tesla has been rolling out the newest software update for the Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X. Version 9 includes the hotly anticipated built-in Dashcam feature often called TeslaCam. Already, videos have been making their way around the web showcasing the feature.
Brad King in Charlotte, NC caught footage of an accident after a Honda Accord pulled in front of his Model 3 in traffic. He attempted to stop and avoid the car but was unable to in time.
The driver of the Accord had an suspended drivers license and no insurance. The Accord was already visibly damaged and the headlights were off despite the dark, rainy conditions. Based on the footage, he is very clearly at fault.
But when authorities arrived, the Honda driver gave an account that contradicted that of King. The situation could have gotten messy, but the Tesla dashcam footage set the record straight. It looks like TeslaCam is going to absolutely be worth the time to enable.
Thankfully there were no major injuries as a result of the accident. But clearly the owner of the Honda should not have been driving. Hopefully autonomous vehicles will soon become the norm so fewer dangerous drivers are behind the wheel. Until then, install a dashcam.
Video Description via Brad King on YouTube:
Model 3 TOTALED Tesla dash cam video. Other driver had no license (suspended) and no insurance.
Source: Teslarati
7 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Accident: TeslaCam Shows Why You Need A Dashcam"
You don’t need a dash camera to check who was at fault. You need to check signs, traffic lights, … And the final position of the cars it’s pretty obvious.
I wonder why the Tesla driver went left and hit the other car right in the middle, instead of trying to avoid the car going right! (Not blaming him/her).
First of all it will be your word against the other party without cams and witnesses….good luck with that. In one instance, in my case, the other driver took responsibility on the spot but flipped later when dealing with insurance companies. I have a cam now.
On the lane next to it it was the other car that was in front of Tesla at the left turn. Why avoid that sucker and take the blame on yourself?
Side impact is one of the most dangerous impacts as there’s very little room to crumple. If you went right, then you’re putting yourself at risk to be side impacted by the person at fault. Going left, would put them at risk and not yourself. If you only had those two choices to avoid impact, and given they were at fault, of course you’d go left.
The surroundings in the video seemed familiar, then reading the story, I realized it was my hometown… People in Charlotte are one of the worst I’ve seen in the world. Made me sell my motorcycles.
The Tesla guy had plenty of time to stop. Why is it that he didn’t?
I unfortunately live in a area plagued by “crash for cash” and I have dashcams front & rear, plus there are just too many devil may care drivers out there nowadays.
And then people say “I’m better than autonomous cars, I don’t trust them” …